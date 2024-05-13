Meghan Markle Gives Heartfelt Mother's Day Speech In Nigeria: 'I'm Missing My Babies'

Meghan Markle may not have been able to spend Mother’s Day at home in California.

But her children certainly were not far from her mind.

During the last day of Meghan and Prince Harry’s trip to Nigeria, the couple attended an event at the Lagos State Government House.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts while delivering a speech at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s Mother’s Day Speech Earns Praise From Fans

The Sussexes likely were not happy about spending Mother’s Day so far away from their two kids. But there was good reason for the separation.

Meghan and Harry engaged in all sorts of humanitarian activities during their time in Nigeria, including visiting wounded veterans and hosting an event for the Women in Leadership organization.

On Sunday, Meghan addressed the crowd at the Lago State House with a heartfelt and very personal speech.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)

“I’m very, very grateful and very humbled,” Meghan told the crowd.

“And today’s Mother’s Day — so it feels appropriate, although, of course, we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies. It feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst friends.”

According to TMZ, the crowd responded well to Meghan’s speech.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024, as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of the Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan is 43 percent Nigerian, according to the results of a DNA test, so she took part in a traditional naming ceremony.

Prince Harry Expresses His Gratitude to the People of Nigeria

Following her address, Harry took the mic and lightened the mood with a few jokes.

“I’ll skip the protocol because, at this point, we’re all family,” he said, according to In Style.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Giants of Africa at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

“Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria. It’s our first visit. It certainly won’t be our last,” Harry continued.

“Thank you for the naming ceremony. I don’t know how I got dragged into that as well, but to be able to witness it as well next to my wife, it means a huge amount to both of us but especially her, so thank you for that.”

The crowd reportedly responded to Harry’s lighthearted remarks with laughter.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

So Meghan Markle may have spent her Mother’s Day thousands of miles away from her beloved children.

But it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated to an unforgettable experience — one that they’ll surely tell their children about for many years to come.