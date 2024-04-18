Taylor Swift & Matty Healy: Is TTPD Really All About Him & Their Split?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In discussions about Taylor Swift’s past relationships, Matty Healy’s name is rarely mentioned — and with good reason.

Yes, the 1975 singer is the last guy that Taylor dated before Travis Kelce.

But she and Matty weren’t together for very long, and there seemed to be minimal drama involved in the relationship and the subsequent breakup.

In fact, when word got out that Taylor’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, was inspired in part by a painful breakup, many Swifties concluded that the lyrics would focus on her split from Joe Alwyn.

After all, Taylor and Joe were reportedly engaged, and they dated for a whole six years.

The Matty situation seemed more like a fling that was quickly forgotten once Tay met Travis.

But the TTPD leaked and the rumors about the album’s lyrics indicate that things got messy between Taylor and Matty — so much so that she felt the need to process the breakup by writing about it.

Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Mostly About Matty Healy?

In fact, fans who have listened to the leaked version claim that about 80 percent of the lyrics on TTPD appear to be inspired by Matty.

That’s probably an exaggeration, but the fact remains that if the leaked songs are legit then Joe Alwyn can breathe easy.

“I feel so bad for joe alwyn like imagine being terrorized by swifties for a whole ass year, yet the album is about matty healy,” one listener wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was here minding my own business and the next thing i know there are people on my tl saying ttpd is mostly about matty healy.. like,” another added.

“Opening up the timeline to people saying that taylor swift’s new album is 80% about matty healy,” a third chimed in.

News that the album is Matty-centric is surprising not only because the couple didn’t date for very long, but also because sources close to Taylor downplayed the breakup as no big deal.

Why Did Taylor and Matty Break Up?

“They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” one insider told Entertainment Tonight shortly after news of the split went public.

Other sources seemed to confirm that the split was mutual and fairly amicable.

But it seems that Taylor is offering a very different take on the situation with her new album.

Fans believe that Taylor refers to Matty as both “the smallest man in the world” and a “tattooed golden retriever” in the lyrics.

“Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me, but you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave,” reads one allegedly leaked line.

“And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be.”

The names likely refer to Taylor’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff and Boygenius singer Lucy Dacus, a mutual friend of Taylor and Matty’s.

Taylor, of course, likes to leave clues and subtle references in her lyrics for the benefit of her most devoted fans.

But it seems that when it comes to singing about her experience with Matty, Taylor is just putting it all out there.

Matty might want to steer clear of social media for a month or so after this album drops.