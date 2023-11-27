King Charles Ices Out Prince Harry, Frustrates Royal Family

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The entire world has seen how screwed up the British royal family is these days. And, for once, not just because of generations of inbreeding or the inherent absurdity of the monarchy!

Simply put, the royals screwed things up for themselves by alienating Harry and spoonfeeding negative Meghan stories to racist tabloids.

With Queen Elizabeth II gone but not forgotten, there is only one person who could conceivably repair the damage.

But King Charles simply hasn’t made enough of an effort. And royal insiders are on their last nerve waiting for him to fix things before it’s too late.

King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Page Six got a hold of an advance copy of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by journalist Omid Scobie.

While the book’s title is as unnecessarily long as the existence of the monarchy itself, it contains insights.

And it mentions that the British royal family as a whole are sick and tired of Charles III not making moves to fully reconcile with Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex react during the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In early 2020, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle stepped back from their active roles within the royal firm.

They were, and are, still family. But after years of mistreatment, it was time for a new direction.

Prince Harry watched a British media maelstrom destroy his mother. He wasn’t going to watch it happen to his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Swimming Finals at Rheinbad on day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. ( (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry has detailed a lot of what he and his wife faced, between a number of interviews and his bestselling memoir, Spare.

Over time, Harry and Meghan have both attempted to extend olive branches. They don’t hate his family; they just couldn’t continue as things were and had to protect themselves.

However, it sounds like Charles — and a few others — are the ones stonewalling them.

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Image Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

“It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone,” one royal source dished.

A friend of Harry’s shared that he reached out to his father last year to wish the family a Merry Christmas. He hoped to break the ice.

“It was an awkward conversation,” this friend admitted. “But he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress.”

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue,” the book shares.

Scobie also alleged that “both the institution and the family” were struggling to “come to grips” with one simple reality.

Harry and Meghan have enjoyed massive personal and professional success after leaving the royal firm in their wake. This is not the vibe that the royal family wants to put out — and they even fear upstaging by Harry and Meghan’s triumphs.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve watched Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace repeatedly get worried about being upstaged and derailed by the couple,” Scobie wrote.

“And,” he continued, “leak negative information on Harry and Meghan.” That part is no surprise.

Scobie observed that this messy business went down “during moments that could easily be focused on genuine royal news instead.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward’s Crown, during the King’s Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. (Photo Credit: Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“After Harry’s exit, William is considerably more alone in the battle of his two selves,” Scobie then observed.

“Even though they were always on different paths,” he noted. “Harry and William once shared an office, worked on the same foundations, and wanted to protect their families from the things they both feared.”

An addition source cited that William and Charles “have been unified in their frustrations with Harry.” Many have observed their similar dispositions. It is never a compliment.

Meghan Markle leaves after paying her respects during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 7, 2019. (Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

A new Vanity Fair report confirms that Meghan Markle personally told Charles about royal racism. This impacted her and, of course, Charles’ own grandchild — now, grandchildren.

It’s a keen reminder that Charles has had many opportunities to correct injustices and resolve this situation.

Instead, he was part of driving away Harry and Meghan. And now, he is seemingly too proud or too stubborn to try to fix his mistake.