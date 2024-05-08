Tori Spelling almost forgot her wedding anniversary. It speaks to her post-marriage state of mind.

In June of 2023, Tori Spelling had her final marital fight with Dean McDermott. And then it was over.

Tori and Dean married in 2006. On May 7, 2006, specifically.

Yes, that means that she survived her first wedding anniversary following the end of her long-troubled marriage.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tuesday, May 7, would have been Tori and Dean’s 18th wedding anniversary

Tori Spelling spoke on Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast about how she had forgotten about the now-painful calendar date “until, no joke, two days ago.”

“It’s May, you guys. It’s a huge month for me,” Tori noted to her lsiteners.

In addition to the May 7 anniversary date, Tori also noted her May 16 birthday, not to mention Mother’s Day (May 12 this year — don’t forget it if you have a living mother in good standing!).

Tori Spelling (L) and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I would always be like, ‘Hey, buddy. Sorry, you’re screwed. You got three Tori days to deal with, essentially, in May,'” Tori recalled during the podcast.

That’s when it clicked that Tori doesn’t really need to keep the anniversary date in mind anymore. Because she and Dean are no longer married.

“I hadn’t thought about that. May 7 is just gonna be another day from now on,” Tori remarked during her podcast.

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“That kind of hit me,” Tori confessed. “I was like, ‘Wow, yeah, wow.'”

“I mean, obviously, I filed for divorce,” she acknowledged. In fact, Tori’s divorce filing ended up with Dean feeling blindsided.

“We’re getting a divorce,” Tori affirmed. “But I hadn’t thought about that.”

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott, and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I’m conveniently blocking it out, because it hurts,” Tori went on to remark. Clearly, there’s still a lot of emotional pain that she’s processing.

“At the end of the day, he and I and our kids, we’re a family unit,” Tori noted. “He’s their father, whether we’re married on not.”

An increasingly emotional Tori added: “Oh my god, you guys, every week it is not going to be about me, like, ‘Oh I’m Tori, I’m alone and single!’ Or it can be, I mean, I don’t know.”

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

“Oh my god, I’m tearing up, I do have feelings, look at that. She exists!” Tori then joked.

Speaking of jokes, she also joked about the idea of making a necklace for Dean. A necklace out of fake teeth, “five of them for the five beautiful kids we made.” (It’s for the best that anniversary gifts end after a divorce)

You know, some jokes are best made with close friends or not at all. Some jokes are definitely best made far from any microphone. At least Tori reassured Lily Calo, Dean’s girlfriend, that she was joking.