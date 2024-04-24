Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment: Everything We Know About Her Courageous Battle

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In recent weeks, there’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.

Kate revealed her diagnosis back in March, but we still have very few details about her condition.

In fact, Kate seems to be taking a cue from her father-in-law, King Charles, who is also battling cancer.

Both royals have thus far declined to offer any specifics with regard to the type or severity of their respective cancers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend an event at Battersea Park on September 22, 2020, in London. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fortunately, while little is known about the specifics of Kate’s condition, the updates we’ve heard thus far have indicated that the Princess of Wales is well on her way to a full recovery.

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment: What Do We Know?

Again, the royals are being quite secretive about Kate’s illness and her course of treatment, so there’s very little that we can report with any certainty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But some reliable information has been revealed, including a new report from Hello! magazine, which claims that the crisis has only strengthened Kate’s relationship with her husband, Prince William.

“It has been tough on both of them, not least as parents, as they try to reconcile their children’s mental wellbeing and the seriousness of her diagnosis,” journalist and royal expert Robert Jobson tells the outlet.

“But there is no question that William has been Catherine’s rock. He is the constant in her life, and she is at the heart of his.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jobson notes that William and Kate’s 13th wedding anniversary is coming up next week.

And he believes that this one will be especially meaningful as a result of everything that the Prince and Princess of Wales have endured in the past year.

“Their forthcoming anniversary is a testament to not only their love, but also their unity. I’m sure they’ll acknowledge their journey, knowing that their strength lies in being together,” Jobson said.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend ‘Rippa Rugby’ in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by David Rowland – Pool/Getty Images)

“The ups and downs they have weathered together have cemented their bond, which is now unshakeable.”

Kate Puts on a Brave Face For Her Kids

Other reports have indicated that Kate’s main focus these days is maintaining a sense of normalcy for her kids.

“Catherine has done her best to stick to a routine for the sake of the children,” Jobson said. “She and William know the importance of taking each day as it comes.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Kate hosted a private birthday party for Prince Louis, who turned six.

Insiders said that it was not as lavish an affair as the Waleses usually host for their kids’ birthdays.

But the fact that Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment and still throwing birthday parties for her kids should be enough to put her in the running for Mother of the Year.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.