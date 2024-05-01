Prince William 'Envious' of Prince Harry's Life In America, Insider Claims

Is Prince William a bit jealous of Prince Harry’s freedom?

That’s the claim being made in a surprising new report from Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, the ongoing feud between William and Harry is still simmering.

Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge embark on a walkabout ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 18, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There were hopes that the brothers might set aside their differences amid the current slate of crises.

As you’ve likely heard by now, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is battling cancer.

And confirmation of Kate’s condition came on the heels of the reports that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

Both ailing royals have chosen not to reveal any specifics with regard to the type or severity of their cancer.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire, Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry will travel to the UK this month for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, a multi-sport athletic competition for wounded veterans.

And there was talk that Harry might take the opportunity to reconcile with his estranged brother.

But it seems that the reason for the trip is a sensitive subject for William.

Prince William: Jealous of Prince Harry’s Success?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017 in Vimy, France. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Harry helped found the Invictus Games back in 2014.

The event is now considered the single most successful royal humanitarian project of the 21st century.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that one insider thinks William is a bit jealous.

“William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms,” the source told Us.

Journalist and royal expert Ed Owens echoed those remarks in a recent interview. He suggested that William might like to have such an impressive accomplishment on his resumé.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Harry has done remarkable things,” Owens told Us. He added that Invictus “now has international presences. And I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for.

“That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family,” says Owens.

William and Harry: Battling For the International Spotlight?

Journalist Robert Jobson agrees, telling ABC News that William seems to be a bit jealous of his brother’s success.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre on April 26, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” Jobson said in February.

“I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success. And how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”

Obviously, it’s unlikely that William will ever publicly admit to being envious of his younger brother’s success.

But whatever the cause, those who were hoping for a brotherly reunion next week will likely be disappointed.