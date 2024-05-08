Will Vanderpump Rules Season 12 ever actually happen?

Or has Bravo already decided to pull the plug on the controversial reality show, and execs are just holding off on making the announcement?

As you may recall, Vanderpump was reportedly on the chopping block following the show’s tenth season.

Tom and Raquel’s romance has come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

The situation changed rapidly, however, due to Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

Suddenly, VPR was the most buzzed-about show on TV. And there were hopes that the ratings bump would lead to a lasting resurgence.

That didn’t happen, however. And even diehard fans seem to agree that Vanderpump Season 11 was severely lacking.

Ariana speaks her mind in a trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. (Bravo)

Has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Been Canceled Ahead of Season 12?

As we previously reported, Vanderpump Rules will not be filming this summer.

The news shocked fans, as every previous season began production in May and wrapped up in August.

Bravo claims, however, that this is merely a delay and not a sign that the show is coming to an end.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale that aired on Tuesday night sparked further rumors that the series had been canceled.

The episode ended with a retrospective montage and lots of teary-eyed cast reminiscences about the early days.

We even heard a producer declare, “That’s the end,” in the episode’s final moments.

In other words, it was a season finale that felt a lot like a series finale.

Katie Maloney visits the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival presented by LEVI’S and TEQUILA DON JULIO on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

What’s Next For ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

But a Bravo source assures Entertainment Tonight that the show will go on. However, it might look a little different going forward.

In fact, it’s possible that some of the show’s original cast members will join spinoff series The Valley, and VPR will be recast with a bunch of newcomers.

“There’s always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to The Valley, but no decisions have been made yet,” says the insider.

That may explain why last night’s episode felt so much like the end of an era.

Ariana Madix attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

According to TMZ, the cast was told production was being delayed in order “let their lives breathe a bit in the wake of Scandoval.”

In other news, so that they could involve themselves in some new drama and stop continually rehashing Sandoval’s affair.

Now, however, it sounds like execs are plotting their next move. And they’re figuring out how to put this cast to profitable use.

Whatever the case, it seems certain that Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will look very different from the one the preceded it.