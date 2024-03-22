According to a new report from In Touch, King Charles has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given just two years to live.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but officials did not offer any specifics with regard to the severity of his condition or the organs affected.

While there still has been no official word from the palace, In Touch claims that Charles’ prognosis is an “open secret” among royal staffers.

Charles reportedly received the diagnosis after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate earlier this year.

King Charles attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles’ Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis: What Would It Mean For His Future?

We should note that the In Touch report has not been confirmed by either Buckingham Palace or any other media outlets.

The outlet also claims that Charles plans to undergo treatment to “extend his life” and will continue to take a partial break from his royal duties.

Pancreatic is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, and it’s claimed the lives of such public figures as Steve Jobs, Alex Trebek, and Patrick Swayze.

King Charles visits Glasgow Central Station on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles, of course, waited 73 years to become king, and his commitment to his royal duties is the stuff of legend.

So it’s no surprise that he plans to continue working despite his recent — and allegedly quite serious — health issues.

“Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” says one insider.

King Charles attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The source adds that Charles is “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”

Palace officials have confirmed that Charles has cancer and that he plans to continue working, but they’ve said little else about his condition.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace’s statement said.

King Charles reads the Queen’s speech next to her Imperial State Crown at the Palace of Westminster in 2022. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How is King Charles Feeling Now?

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“His aides can tell that Charles still worries about his legacy,” the second insider shares, adding that the head royal “tends to worry himself.”

Charles’ wife, Camilla, his sister, Anne, and his son William have all been taking on additional royal duties to pick up the slack for the ailing king.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral. (Photo Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Royal Family In Crisis

News of the king’s grim prognosis comes amid growing concerns about Kate Middleton, who has been absent from public life since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Both royals have become the subjects of conspiracy theories, with social media users alleging earlier this week that Charles had passed away, and his death was being kept secret by Buckingham Palace.

The palace refuted that rumor on Monday, with a statement reading, “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official private business.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.