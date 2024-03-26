The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry has been raging for years, and it seems that not even a succession of family crises can convince the warring brothers to set aside their differences.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate Middleton revealed last week that she’s battling cancer.

The announcement came on the heels of weeks of speculation and controversy, as Kate disappeared from public life without the royals giving any reason for her absence.

Kate’s diagnosis follows news that King Charles is also fighting cancer, and there were hopes among royal watchers that the situation might lead William and Harry to bury the hatchet.

Harry and Meghan Reach Out

Harry and wife Meghan Markle issued a statement expressing support for Kate at this difficult time.

But rumors that the couple reached out and made peace with the Princess of Wales during her recovery appear to be inaccurate.

However, a new report from The Independent indicates that Harry and Meghan did reach out to William following Kate’s announcement.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells the outlet that the Sussexes contacted William after learning of Kate’s diagnosis,, but neither party suggested that they “should make up and let bygones be bygones.”

Quinn added that it was “hardly the kind of warm, informal response” that might bode well for a future reconciliation.

Shockingly, it seems that Harry and Meghan found out about Kate’s diagnosis the same way the rest of us did — from the news.

According to insiders, no one from the family reached out to the Sussexes ahead of Kate’s announcement last week.

Journalist Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Sun that he believes Harry and Meghan were not informed due to “endless problems” they’ve caused Charles and company in recent years.

“The reason, of course, is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the Royal Family, and so they can’t be trusted,” he said.

Prince William vs. Prince Harry Feud: Where Do They Stand Now?

So it seems that hopes of a William and Harry reconciliation are officially DOA.

The brothers have been united by traumatic episodes in the past, and many were hopeful that the challenges faced by their family would lead the princes to refocus on the importance of family.

Sadly, Harry and William appear to have made up their minds about the future of their relationship.