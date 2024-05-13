Kaya Jones has spoken out against Nick Carter before.

Now, she’s doing so in a docuseries.

For years, the public and courtrooms alike have heard details of multiple women’s assault allegations towards Nick Carter. Melissa Schuman’s allegations are part of the docuseries, too.

The chilling doc also covers the tragedy of Aaron Carter. The late singer and Kaya Jones both voiced support for each other amidst the allegations against his brother.

Kaya Jones speaks onstage during Politicon 2018. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

Pussycat Dolls alum Kaya Jones has spoken out against Nick Carter

In November of 2017, Melissa Schuman spoke out against Nick Carter, accusing him of sexual assault.

During a lengthy blog post at the time, she detailed how the two had worked together in the early 2000s. According to her allegations, Carter had sexually assaulted her.

One day after Schuman spoke out, Kaya Jones took to Twitter to condemn the Backstreet Boys member.

In November of 2017, Kaya Jones took to Twitter to condemn Nick Carter and support the women accusing him of sexual assault. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls,” Kaya Jones wrote on Twitter at the time.

“He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing. I guess I now know why,” she added.

Jones concluded her tweet: “Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick!”

Nick Carter attends iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

What does Kaya Jones mean?

Jones has previously leveled accusations that she suffered abuse while part of the Pussycat Dolls.

While other members of the group have denied sharing her experience, she likened the group to a “prostitution ring” with music executives able to prey upon them.

Some have speculated that Jones may have been singled out by one or more predators within the industry. Sometimes, powerful industry predators will mislead victims to believe that “everyone” operates in this way. This deceitful tactic makes victims feel that they cannot come forward.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Z100â€™s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As for what Kaya Jones is saying about Carter in the 2017 tweet, it was seemingly a reference to Schuman’s November 18 blog post of that year.

At the time, Schuman (of the group Dream) alleged that Carter had removed her pants without her consent, performed oral sex on her against her will, and then sexually assaulted her in a bedroom.

Nick Carter has denied the allegations, as he has with multiple other women who have come forward.

The late Aaron Carter voiced support for multiple women, including exes of older brother Nick Carter and women who had accused the Backstreet Boys singer of assault. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Aaron Carter and Kaya Jones showed support for each other

In his final years, Aaron Carter spoke out strongly against his older brother. He emphasized that he believed that Nick was guilty of the crimes he had been accused of.

Nick Carter’s defenders have pointed out that Aaron Carter and at least some of the accusers (including Kaya Jones) have a history of making outlandish statements.

Supporters of the accusers have pointed out that the same is true of some of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers. And there is also the argument that sometimes people who are least likely to be believed become targets.

Both Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter are subjects of a docuseries, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.

Airing on May 27 and May 28 on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max, the series examines the brothers, the allegations, and more.

It’s clear from the trailer that Kaya Jones is not mincing words about Nick Carter.

That was also evident from her tweets.