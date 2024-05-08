The past is about to come back to haunt Nick Carter.

Nick has been accused repeatedly of sexual assault by multiple women over the years. He has completely denied these allegations, including ones made by Ashley Repp, that were backed up by his own brother, Aaron Carter.

A new documentary finds Nick and his late brother scrutinized for the first time by all of the women who have alleged abuse by the Backstreet Boys member’s hand.

But let’s look at some background first.

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage at iHeartRadio Y100â€™s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One on December 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ashley Repp’s Allegations Against Nick Carter

Back in 2017, as you may recall, singer Melissa Schuman accused the Backstreet Boys member of drugging her and of assaulting her when she was a teenager in 2003.

After that, several other women came forward with similar allegations.

One of them was Ashley Repp. In 2019, Ashley posted on Twitter that Nick had sexually assaulted her, a startlingly accusation, made only more compelling when Nick’s brother, Aaron, claimed the same.

While her account has since been deleted, you can still see messages Aaron posted at the time, sharing the same claims on his own Twitter.

By recirculating these accusations, Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother, an act that at the time didn’t seem to bother Aaron.

“I stand by you all,” Aaron posted on his Twitter in 2019. “Justice will be served on a cold platter! I’m the lion Of my family” He tagged not only Ashley on that message, but other accusers like Melissa and Kaya Jones, Nick’s ex.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends “Bingo Under The Stars” in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Other Allegations Against Nick Carter

In February 2018, the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that it had opened an investigation into Nick after Melissa came forward with these allegations.

“I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report,” the former member of the pop group Dream said at the time, adding the hashtag #MeToo and crediting the Rape Abuse Incest National Network for “empowering me to take this step.”

Nick immediately responded back then, denying all of her allegations:

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

In December 2022, meanwhile, a woman named Shannon Ruth and three Jane Does filed a lawsuit against Carter in Nevada… the former of whom claimed that Carter drugged and raped her on his tour bus after a 2001 concert in Washington.

Since then, all has been quiet. But that is about to dramatically change.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends the iHeartRadio Z100â€™s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Explosive Nick Carter Documentary

Carter and his late brother Aaron will be the subject of a documentary on Investigation Discovery that will deep dive into all of the accusations against the brothers.

Titled “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter;” the two part docuseries will air Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, and will shockingly include interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shannon Ruth, all of whom have alleged sexual assault by Nick.

Also interviewed will be an unnamed “member of the Carter family,” as well as friends including Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancé, Melanie Martin.

The series is expected to investigate these accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by numerous women… and will also dive into younger brother Aaron Carter’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse — leading to his death in 2022.

“My heart has been broken today,” said Nick Carter at the time of his brother’s passing.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”