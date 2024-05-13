Gypsy-Rose Blanchard may want to sit Mother’s Day out going forward.

On Sunday, the polarizing figure record an eight-plus minute video in which she gave a shout-out to female parents everywhere on honor of this occasion… while even citing her own mother by name.

This came as quite a shock to many observers, considering how Gypsy-Rose Blanchard spent over eight years in prison for conspiring to have her own mother killed.

Blanchard was released in December.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“Today is Mother’s Day, and I wanted to make a video basically celebrating the really strong and wonderful women that I have in my life that have been mother figures to me over the last eight and a half years,” Blanchard explained in the footage.

“I first one to start off by saying I did turn off the comments to this video because I don’t want to hear any negative bullsh-t.

If you want to talk sh-t about me, by all means, I don’t give an F. Go do it on your own platform, but I’m not going to see it in my comments.”

From there, Blanchard actually brought up her mom, Dee Dee… who was killed in 2015 by Gypsy-Rose’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn… in a plot involving Gypsy-Rose.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 5, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day and what I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her,” Blanchard continues.

“I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person … Was she a good mom? No.

“Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment — whatever. That’s mine to feel.

“No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother, and I feel like no one should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family and me because we were the people closest to her.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is interviewed here from prison. (Image Credit: Investigation Discovery)

According to most accounts, Blanchard was emotionally abused — in severe fashion — by her mother.

Following her arrest in 2015, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second degree murder… while Nichols was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blanchard testified back then about her mother’s supposed abuse, alleging that Dee Dee forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments… kept her isolated from the outside world… made her use a wheelchair … and told relatives that she suffered from various illnesses, including cancer.

Now free from jail, Blanchard has made headlines for recently getting a nose job; splitting from her husband; and for an upcoming documentary about her journey.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served 8 years behind bars for the murder of her mother. (Image Credit: ABC)

“I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart that I truly believe was there,” Gypsy-Rose added in the TikTok video.

“I have been working for years on forgiveness, and I hope that she is in heaven.

“I hope that to some degree I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I’ve made in my life in growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences, because in heaven, they say that all mental afflictions, all physical afflictions are gone, right?

“It makes you perfect in heaven, so if you take away the mental afflictions that my mother had, then I think what’s left is a good person.”

Overall, Blanchard said she has numerous regrets, yet added that she will say a prayer for her mother and will remember “the good that was inside of her.”