Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Revealed, Horrible and Tragic

We have an update on the passing of Aaron Carter.

As reported in November, the troubled singer and reality star died just about five and a half months ago at the young age of 34.

According to TMZ sources at the time, Carter’s corpse was discovered in a bathtub… with law enforcement officials telling the celebrity gossip website that they received a 911 call about an individual having drowned inside of his home.

No cause of death was announced back then.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 19: Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Gramercy Theatre on January 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Now, however, the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner has completed its investigation.

The musician reportedly drowned after inhaling difluoroethane — which is a gas often used in cans of compressed air — and after taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

The report states Carter was “incapacitated while in the bathtub” as the drugs took effect, slipping under the surface of the water and never coming back up.

TMZ broke this awful news late on Tuesday.

Carter’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, who is also the mother of his child, spoke to TMZ last night and said she questioned this report.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” Martin told the outlet.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carter struggled with addiction over the years.

The brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron had said he was five years sober in early 2022, but he also checked into a rehab facility as recently as last September.

Carter was known for his early 2000s hits “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Martin commented on the tragedy shortly after Aaron passed away in November.

“I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father,” Martin said.

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Eerily enough, a number of fans apparently believed this fall that Martin murdered Carter — an allegation that is not supported by any evidence.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Said Nick Carter in response to his sibling’s death last year:

“My heart is broken.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Carter faced many legal troubles and sought treatment for years due to his substance abuse addiction.

He was pulled over for suspicion of DUI less than a week before his death, although officers found that he wasn’t under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” said sister Angel in response to Carter’s death.

“You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now.

“I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again