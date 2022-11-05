Aaron Carter, Troubled Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34

Tragedy has struck the music world.

Aaron Carter, the former singer who later appeared on multiple reality television shows, was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California.

He was 34 years old.

Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

According to TMZ, Carter’s corpse was discovered in a bathtub, with law enforcement officials telling the celebrity gossip website that they received a 911 call about an individual having drowned.

As part of standard procedure, homicide detectives were then dispatched to the scene.

However, there’s no evidence of foul play at the scene.

No cause of death has yet been determined, but Carter sadly had a history of substance abuse.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Just three days prior to his passing, Carter was pulled over by the police after they got a call about a driver weaving in traffic and possibly driving under the influence.

As it turned out, Carter was deemed to NOT have been driving drunk at the time.

“When you do the right thing, you don’t get in trouble. Do the right thing, that’s what you do,” the artist wrote on social media after the incident.

About a month earlier, authorities showed up at Carter’s house to conduct a welfare check after fans grew concerned he might have been doing drugs on Instagram Live Live.

Carter later said it was all a joke and police found no drugs or criminal activity when they arrived.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 19: Singer/songwriter Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Carter rose to fame as a child star with hits such as “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Hhe was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys Nick Carter; Aaron also toured on occasion back in the day with this beloved boy band.

As recently as this past September, however, the singer revealed that he had “voluntarily” checked into an out-patient program of a rehab center in order to try and regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince.

Carter said at the time that he was seeking help to manage “triggers” that made him want to smoke marijuana… and also admitted to taking Xanax as part of a “regimented medication” plan to keep him “clean from huffing dust.”

Elsewhere throughout his career:

Carter appeared on Dancing with the Stars… the Broadway musical Seussical… the off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks… and made numerous one-off performances.

In 2014, he released a single featuring rapper Pat SoLo, “Ooh Wee”.

Carter released the single, “Fool’s Gold”, on April 1, 2016; and an EP titled LøVë in February 2017.

His fifth studio album of the same name was released on February 16, 2018.

Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Before coming out as bisexual in 2017, Aaron dated such stars as Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan in his youth. He got engaged to model Melanie Martin in 2020 and they welcomed a baby boy named Prince, 11 months, last November.

“I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he told People Magazine in 2018, adding back then:

“I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Aaron Carter.

May the star rest in peace.