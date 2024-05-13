Lindsay Hubbard Is Dating Again: Who Is Her New Boyfriend?

Lindsay Hubbard has officially re-entered the dating scene.

And it seems that her first post-engagement fling might be getting serious.

As Summer House fans are no doubt aware, Lindsay ended her engagement to Carl Radke last year.

And if a new report from Reality Blurb is accurate, then Lindsay has no qualms about her new man crossing paths with her old one.

The site claims that Lindsay recently attended a wedding in Portugal with her new boyfriend by her side.

Carl and several other members of the Summer House cast were also in attendance.

Lindsay Hubbard Brings New Boyfriend to Destination Wedding

Very little is known about Lindsay’s new man, but fans are certain that he accompanied her to Portugal.

They’ve uncovered clues — such as an Instagram Story showing two shadows side-by-side at the beach — which do seem to indicate that Lindsay brought a date.

“[Lindsay] coming at us [with] a soft launch of someone!!” wrote one commenter, according to Reality Blurb.

So it seems that Lindsay wants fans to know she’s happily dating someone. But she’s not quite ready to introduce him.

That makes sense, of course. After all, Lindsay’s last relationship ended in disaster, and it all played out publicly.

Lindsay and Carl Called Things Off Unexpectedly

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live last month, Lindsay shared her heartbreak with host Andy Cohen.

She said she now realizes that she and Carl should not have gotten married. But she added that the decision to split was still painful.

“I think like, you know, it would have been a really long, tough road ahead in my future,” she shared.

“But, you know, it’s complicated, right? I spent all summer, I spent an entire almost year planning a wedding and grinding and organizing so much for it. So it’s a little frustrating.”

“It didn’t seem like it was working this summer,” Cohen observed. “I mean, watching the show, you seem like a couple that should not have gotten married. Sorry.”

“That’s totally fine. I’m very loyal, hard-working, I will try and try and try,” Lindsay replied.

“I was in it, I was in love with this man. He was the love of my life, we were going to get married. He was my best friend for eight years.”

During the same appearance, Lindsay revealed that she was completely blindsided by Carl’s decision to end their relationship.

“I absolutely was blindsided because two weeks before that I had a bridal shower, he came, I had a birthday, he was posting all over Instagram how he can’t wait to marry me, I’m the love of his life, and then two weeks later, boom,” she recalled.

Thankfully, Lindsay Hubbard is now dating again, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.

Actually, they’d be happier if she would go public with her new dude. But that might not be happening for a while!