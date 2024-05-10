Dream alum Melissa Schuman has made her Nick Carter allegations public.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been challenging the women who accuse him of rape in court.

His attorneys have attempted to prove that, despite a California law allowing survivors to report sexual assault after the fact, that their cases don’t qualify to due to the statute of limitations.

Carter has not had much luck convincing the court of that. Not in the case of Melissa Schuman, one of his accusers.

Multiple women have accused Nick Carter of sexual assault

In January of 2024, Rolling Stone offered a detailed account of Nick Carter’s failed attempt to dismiss former Dream singer Melissa Schuman’s rape lawsuit.

His legal team argued that Schuman’s case belonged in Las Vegas. Notably, Carter had already filed suit against Schuman and two other women who accused him of sexual assault.

Famous men suing their accusers for “defamation” can have a ripple effect. Not only is it a strategy to combat allegations, but it can silence others who might speak out — against anyone who might have the funds to sue.

Melissa Schuman accuses Nick Carter of raping her in 2003

As the judge noted, Schuman alleged that Nick Carter sexually assaulted her in Santa Monica, California (notably not in Vegas) in 2003.

Carter’s team’s argument included a claim that the court case should take place in Vegas to avoid “inconsistent rulings” with Carter’s other case, like the lawsuit by Sannon Ruth and the lawsuit by Jane Doe A.R.

“The alleged conduct occurred in California,” the judge ruled in January. “The community has an interest in resolving claims arising out of conduct in this jurisdiction.”

Los Angeles prosecutors dismissed Melissa Schuman’s criminal case against Nick Carter in 2018

In 2017, Schuman shared her allegations against Carter. She accused him of having sexually assaulted her during the early 2000s, and specifically of using his status as a popular entertainer to gain access to and coerce alleged victims like her.

After going public, Melissa Schuman wrote online on her personal blog (which does not appear to exist any longer, though People documented its contents) that the two had been working together at his house. Carter and Schuman appeared in a film together.

Schuman alleged that after some kissing, Carter performed oral sex on her in a bathroom without her consent and over her objections. She told him, she wrote, that she was a virgin and wished to wait to have sex until marriage. According to Schuman’s description of events, he then led her to his bedroom and raped her.

Nick Carter has denied Melissa Schuman’s sexual assault allegations

In fact, he has denied all of the rape allegations. The result has been legal battles against the women who have come forward.

Memorably, and prior to his tragic death in 2022, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter publicly sided with Nick’s accusers. Aaron had a long and troubled history, but people still paid attention when he spoke up.

Now, on the heels of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a new four-part docuseries will cover Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, including the allegations against the former.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’ airs on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28

Investigation Discovery and Max (formerly HBO Max, back when it was good) will run Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter on two nights.

Notably, Melissa Schuman’s allegations are part of the docuseries. So are the late Aaron Carter’s social media posts, showing support to his brother’s accusers.

This is certainly a situation full of uncomfortable topics and various legal and personal complexities. It’s unclear if one docuseries can do justice to even one set of allegations, let alone to them all and the Carter family dynamic.