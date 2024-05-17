Jenelle Evans Granted Restraining Order Against Violent, Bigoted Husband

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans had her (latest) day in court on May 16.

The reality star — who has officially booked her return to the Teen Mom franchise — was granted a six-month restraining order on Thursday against her estranged husband, David Eason.

The legal document makes it illegal over that time period for Eason to contact Evans … to be on her property in North Carolina… and from talking about Jenelle at all on social media.

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Realty Roundup, both spouses took to the stand at this hearing.

“David accused her of being a drug addict, and said that Jenelle has taken Xanax the whole time they’ve been together,” a source told this website.

“Jenelle rebutted the claim that she’s a drug addict, and said she was prescribed Xanax and has been taking it for the last three years to help with her esophagus spasms.

“She told the judge that if she gets nervous or anxious, it will flare up her esophagus spasms and she will throw up.”

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Evans filed to separate from Eason in February, stating at the time that her estranged husband was a drunk and a deadbeat dad.

The couple is parents to a young daughter named Ensley, while David has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship and Jenelle has a son named Kaiser with ex-Nathan Griffith and a son named Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Eason was previously charged with a felony for allegedly strangling Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle wrote in her separation filing, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

Jenelle Evans is seen here on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

As for why a judge affirmed an order of protection at this hearing on Thursday, the aforementioned insider told The Ashley:

“The reason it was granted basically was that the amount of times David texted or talked about Jenelle could count as harassment.

“The judge granted it on the fact that Jenelle’s lawyer specifically claimed it was harassment, because David constantly talks about her, whether it’s in texts or social media or whatever.

“The restraining order was basically because they proved David was ‘harassing’ Jenelle.”

Indeed, Eason recently said Evans was a thief and a cheater.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Evans will need to re-file for another restraining order at these six months are up.

If Eason breaks the current one, he’ll be arrested and subjected to 48 hours in jail.

“He has some dark secrets no one knows but me,” Evans told people on the Internet in late April, saying she wasn’t permitted to say much more at the time due to an ongoing investigation… but adding in cryptic fashion that IF she did spill any of this tea:

“I’m scared and feel like my life would be on the line.”