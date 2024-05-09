She’s back! Five years after getting fired from the show that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is returning to the Teen Mom franchise.

According to a new report from Page Six, Jenelle will be appearing in the upcoming second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

That surprising development comes on the heels of news that Jenelle has separated from husband David Eason.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Those two facts might not be unrelated, as David played in important role in Jenelle’s firing back in 2019.

Jenelle Evans Returns to Teen Mom: Everything We Know

Despite rumors to the contrary, Jenelle will not be returning to Next Chapter on a full-time basis.

Jenelle Evans attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event at HAUS Nightclub on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Instead, she’ll make a “special appearance” on the show, where she’ll provide an update on her tumultuous life.

Reports of her return began swirling last week, when Jenelle was spotted in the presence of former castmate Briana Dejesus.

In addition to Bri, Jenelle will join Leah Messer, Catelynn Lowell, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood, who are all returning to the series.

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee has also rejoined the franchise.

She’ll be participating in her first season of Next Chapter when the show returns on May 30.

Why Was Jenelle Evans Fired By MTV?

Jenelle was fired from MTV after David shot and killed the family dog in front of her horrified children.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The incident led to a CPS investigation that resulted in Evans temporarily losing custody of her children.

At the time, Jenelle defended David’s actions and assisted in a cover-up, essentially leaving MTV with little choice but to cut ties.

Now, five years of missed income later, it seems that Evans and the network have finally set aside their differences.

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Jenelle’s split from David was likely the main catalyst for this change. Evans announced her separation from David back in March.

“Can I get some appreciation? I filed for separation,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jenelle and David have separated many times in the past, but if the two-way allegations of abuse and infidelity are any indication, this time, the marriage is over for good.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.