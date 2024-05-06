David Eason: Jenelle Evans is a Thief!!!!!!!!!!!!!

You may not believe this, but David Eason has some mean things to say about Jenelle Evans.

The often-violent former reality star jumped on TikTok this past Saturday to both defend himself and also to tear into his estranged spouse, who finally filed to separate from Eason in March.

Amid accusations from Evans that he’s a drunk and deadbeat dad, Eason addressed speculation over the weekend that he’s in financial trouble by pointing a harsh finger in the direction of his ex.

Jenelle Eason and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha)

“I would be making a lot more money but Jenelle took my money from me!” he told followers.

“If y’all want to know the truth! You’re all sitting out here talking about how I’m using her money. Well, how am I getting her money?”

Jenelle, of course, has tried to answer this question in the past.

According to a police report obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans called local authorities in North Carolina on March 6 to report that Eason had stolen her drivers license, her wallet and her credit cards.

This call was made just days after she filed for separation.

David Eason, Marissa Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

During this most recent TikTok exchange with all 12 or so of his fans, Eason said Jenelle “took all his clients” from him, presumably making a reference to his boat-cleaning business.

“She deleted everything on my phone, remotely,” Eason said, accidentally praising his ex for apparently having some impressive technological skills and adding:

“It cost me a lot of money.”

Eason has only spoken out a few times on his split from Jenelle, previously telling people on social media that Evans cheated on him a lot.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans arrive for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Why did we split? Because Jenelle cheated on me. She’s been cheating for years, actually,” Eason said about two months ago.

In legal documents obtained by The Sun several days prior to this allegation by David, Evans cited February 16 as the official date of the break-up and stating she has the “intent that the separation be permanent.”

She referred to “disturbing behavior” on the part of Eason, even bringing up David having killed the family dog in 2019.

When a TikTok user also mentioned this homicide back in March? Eason responded by naming the dead animal and firing back as follows:

“Where’s your f-cking Nugget? I will eat that motherf-cker! I’ll put hot sauce on his ass. I’ll make a jacket out of that motherf-cker.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason appear to have brought out the worst in each other. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Looking ahead, meanwhile, Eason doesn’t see himself walking down the aisle ever again.

“I’m not gonna say I’ll never date again, but I’ll never get married again!” Eason said on May 4 via TikTok. “That’s for sure.”

He added: “There’s no reason to get married to anybody, ever.”

Sorry, ladies. Sounds like you won’t have a chance to lock down David Eason.