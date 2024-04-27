Jenelle Evans: I’m Afraid My Husband Will Murder Me!

By his own admission, David Eason doesn’t always value the lives of others.

The former Teen Mom participant shot and killed his family’s pet dog back in 2019, prompting a Child Protective Services investigation and causing everyone to think of him as a fairly awful person.

Eason hasn’t done much in the years since to change our opinion.

Jenelle Evans attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (GETTY)

Now, meanwhile, Jenelle Evans says she’s afraid her estranged husband will move from murdering animals to murdering human beings.

Specifically, herself.

Via an Instagram Q&A on April 26, Evans said the following about Eason:

“Everything he’s saying he’s just doing it to make himself ‘look better’ but in actuality he knows the person he truly is behind closed doors.

“He has some dark secrets no one knows but me.”

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

Early last month, Evans filed to separate from Eason.

She wrote in legal papers at the time that Eason was a deadbeat father and a drunk.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she wrote at one point, citing the aforementioned violent act against the family dog as evidence.

Elsewhere in this filing, Evans references the current felony charge hanging over her spouse, which is the result of an alleged assault of her young son, Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle writes, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Back to the Q&A…

When asked to divulge said secrets, Evans — who recently requested a domestic violence restraining order against David for herself and her children — said she was unable to do so.

“Not the right time but also I’m scared and feel like my life would be on the line,” she said, implying Eason would hurt her and later adding:

“There’s a huge investigation going on so I can’t comment on much at the moment.”

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

In another reply to another follower, Jenelle explained that she’s frightened of David due to “the way he talks about people he hates,” alleging he has “threatened his baby mama’s life” and is controlling, demanding and selfish, among other things.

“Even his own daughter doesn’t want to live with him,” Evans said of Ensley, the toddler she shares with Eason.

Jenelle labeled Eason as “abusive,” but also said she has no regrets about standing by his side for so long, stating on social media:

‘I don’t regret that time because I learned a lot of life lessons that were very important for me to grow up and mature. Life is easier to understand I would say. I always have learned from by mistakes and he was def a big mistake.”