Rumors of a Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez divorce are everywhere these days.

Affleck and Lopez got married in 2022, about 19 years after they first got engaged.

The A-listers married other people and started families but found their way back to one another in what seemed to be one of Hollywood’s great second-chance love stories.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss as they attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, however, there are reports of trouble in paradise.

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Divorce: Is It Really Happening?

Multiple sources have reported that Ben and Jen are living separately amid mounting marital woes.

But one insider insists that the situation is not as dire as it seems.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the source tells Us Weekly.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The source adds that the issues largely stem from Jen’s workaholic approach to her career.

Is Jen Choosing Her Career Over Her Marriage?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Jen is very focused on work,” says the insider.

“They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A second source confirms to Us that Ben is living in a house “that is separate from the couple’s usual home.”

As others have pointed out, however, Ben and Jen own several investment properties. So he’s probably staying in a home that they both own.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The stars have not been photographed together in several weeks. And Affleck attended the recent Tom Brady roast on his own.

Ben and Jen have both endured high-profile divorces in the past. And we’re sure the last that either of them wants is to go through all of that again.

“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons, we needed to grow and do other things,” Jen said during a February appearance on Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)

“We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know, in my mind, I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of The One.’”

The insider sounds confident that Ben and Jen are trying to work things out.

But it seems clear that these two are experiencing some serious relationship troubles at the moment.