Tom Segura Breaks Silence on ‘Horrible’ Divorce From Christina Pazsitzky

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Last month, the comedy community was shocked by the news that Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky were getting divorced.

In addition to raising two kids, the comics had spent years building up their wildly popular “Your Mom’s House” podcast,

Now, Segura is using that platform to share some remarkably candid comments about the end of his marriage.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky attend LA Premiere of Tom Segura’s Netflix Series ‘Bad Thoughts’ at Braindead Studios on May 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Segura’s Netflix Series Bad Thoughts)

And while the comedian made it clear that there’s no nasty battle brewing between the former couple, he also didn’t sugarcoat how difficult the split has been.

Calling the breakup a “horrible experience,” Segura admitted that the situation has been an emotional roller coaster.

“Your emotions change many times a day,” the 47-year-old explained. “You don’t feel the same all the time. It’s really tough on you.”

Segura also addressed his absence from last week’s episode, during which Pazsitzky tearfully discussed their divorce.

Apparently, some listeners were less than thrilled that Segura wasn’t there for the conversation.

The comic said he had been “bothered” by criticism over his absence, explaining that he and Pazsitzky had already been recording episodes separately for quite some time.

Since her episode came first, he said, she simply addressed the situation before he did.

The couple’s split first became public last month after 18 years of marriage.

Pazsitzky, 50, subsequently confirmed the news herself, telling listeners that she and Segura had spent years trying to save their relationship for the sake of their family.

“We gave it all we could, but we just couldn’t work things out,” she said during the August 5 episode of the podcast.

Despite the heartbreak, both comedians have emphasized that there’s no war between them. And Segura echoed that sentiment on Wednesday.

“We’re not combative,” he said, describing the divorce as “terrible” and “disappointing.” He added that the two still speak every day and continue to support one another.

“I support Christina in everything she does, and she supports me,” Segura said.

The former couple shares two sons, Ellis, 10, and Julian, 8, and they have made it clear that co-parenting remains their priority.

Pazsitzky previously explained that the family has even vacationed together since the separation, demonstrating that their relationship remains surprisingly amicable despite the end of their marriage.

The pair also intends to continue working together professionally when possible.

But if fans are hoping Segura will provide a play-by-play of what went wrong, they shouldn’t hold their breath.

“This is it for me,” he said. “I’m not gonna talk about this [more].”

After nearly two decades together, it sounds like Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are determined to close this chapter without turning their divorce into a public spectacle.