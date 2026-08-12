Lucy Davis, 'The Office' & 'CAOS' Star, Diagnosed With 'Incurable' Cancer

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Lucy Davis is best known for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Wonder Woman (2017), and the British version of The Office.

Now, she has a grave announcement to make.

At only 53, she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

The disease is ravaging her body, and has even spread to her bones. It is incurable.

Actor Lucy Davis attends a Warner Bros. DC event in July of 2017. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)

‘I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer’

On Tuesday, August 11, Davis took to her Instagram page to share a video, possibly from the cancer ward of a hospital.

“Ring this bell three times well. It’s a toll to clearly say, ‘My treatments are done, the course has run and I am on my way,'” she reads as she rings a bell.

Her lengthy caption kept a similarly upbeat tone, even while conveying very somber news.

“Hi friends :),” she began. “I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now.”

Davis revealed: “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs.”

“The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo,” Davis shared.

“The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny,” she detailed. “I almost didn’t bother getting it checked.”

Davis advised: “So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything – get everything checked out :).”

She updated: “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can.”

Upon reflection, Davis wrote: “I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.”

Lucy Davis shared a heartfelt and upbeat yet somber Instagram caption on August 11, 2026. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell’

“As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else,” Davis acknowledged.

“Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!),” she added. Notably, many wheelchair users do not feel the same way.

“The thing that has been most vital to me is humour,” Davis affirmed. “I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person.”

She observed: “There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell.”

Davis expressed: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home.” Gracie is her beloved dog, now deceased.

“Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me,” Davis emphasized. “I’m still going to keep up all my work for animal rights. It’s so important to me.”

She shared: “And I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.”

That is a not-so-subtle hint that she’d love to have some final roles on television and film.

“For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well,” Davis expressed.

She concluded: “Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose. Much love to you all.”

We are of course heartbroken by this news and wish Lucy Davis the very best.