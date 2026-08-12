Victoria Gotti's Son Ordered to Prison After No Kidney Transplant: 'Clearly, The Transplant Surgery is Not Imminent'

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We previously reported on how Victoria Gotti begged the court to keep her son out of prison.

Carmine Agnello, reality TV personality and grandson of deceased mob boss John Gotti, was her kidney donor.

The courts were lenient at first, allowing him to postpone his incarceration for his mother’s sake.

But the transplant never happened. The transplant was never even scheduled. And now, Agnello is behind bars.

Victoria Gotti and Carmine Gotti Agnello during Victoria Gotti and Guests Party in 2004. (Photo Credit: David Pomponio/FilmMagic)

‘The request for another deferral of Mr. Agnello’s self-surrender is unjustified’

The Associated Press reports that on Monday, August 10, Carmine Agnello finally began serving his 15-month prison term.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed this news the following day.

Agnello is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution Fairton (FCI Fairton) in New Jersey.

Originally, he would have begun serving his sentence in July.

The courts had previously allowed him to hold off — until they ran out of patience, trust, or both.

US District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury had previously agreed to delay Agnello’s incarceration until September 18 — over a month from now.

That would, in theory, have given him enough time to undergo the transplant and then to recover from teh surgery.

Only if the surgery had taken place by August 10.

Victoria suffers from chronic kidney disease. The idea of her son offering her one of his kidneys was heartwarming to many.

On Monday, the judge issued an update: “Because there is no concrete evidence that an organ transplant will be scheduled to take place at any time between today and Sept. 18, 2026, the request for another deferral of Mr. Agnello’s self-surrender is unjustified.”

‘Clearly, the transplant surgery is not imminent’

“It is undisputed that Carmine is a great match for Ms. Gotti,” Agnello’s attorney argued on Monday.

“He is simply asking the Court to allow him to remain available to his mother during this very limited period,” he insisted.

Agnello wanted to remain free “while her doctors determine whether and when she can proceed with transplant.”

Prosecutors noted that the doctor’s notes indicated that they were still treating Gotti’s infections. No transplant could take place until that health issue was resolved.

“Clearly, the transplant surgery is not imminent,” argued the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella. Clearly, the court agreed.

Victoria Gotti and Carmine Agnello both became reality TV personalities as they appeared on Growing Up Gotti.

The reality series, truly a product of its time, capitalized upon Ms. Gotti’s status at the daughter of an infamous crime boss.

Agnello pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud in connection with a scheme in which he obtained $1.1 million in COVID-related small business loans.

In addition to his 15-month sentence, he must repay the money that he fraudulently obtained, perform 100 hours of community service, and be under supervised release for a period of two years.

Perhaps the court will allow him to donate his kidney during his incarceration. But it appears that the window during which he could recover from such a surgery at home has now closed.