Brad Pitt Believes He Can Drink Again With 'Discipline'; Conor McGregor Ends His Sobriety In Solidarity

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Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Brad Pitt is drinking again after seven years of sobriety.

The Oscar winner casually offered up that revelation in an interview with Esquire, but from the reaction on social media, you’d think he announced it at a press conference.

Lots of people are not thrilled with the fact that Brad is drinking again, which makes sense, given his alleged history of being a very problematic drunk (more on that later).

Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Perhaps in response to the criticism, a source close to Brad issued a statement:

“This is a very personal decision that’s unique to Brad and his own circumstances,” the insider told Page Six, adding that he’s had “a lot of time to reflect” on his drinking.

“Over time, his life changed and he reached a point where he felt comfortable making a different choice,” the source explained, adding:

“For him, that means moderation and being very conscious of his limits. He knows what those limits are and understands that drinking in moderation requires a level of discipline and self-awareness.”

The insider (who is obviously a rep for Pitt), added that the decision “doesn’t take away from the years he spent sober or what he learned during that time.”

(Conor McGregor, X)

“This is simply the decision he feels is right for him at this point in his life, and he’s committed to being responsible about it.”

But while lots of folks are criticizing Brad’s decision, others are drawing inspiration from it.

Take Conor McGregor, for example! The MMA legend got sober for his hilariously brief fight against Max Holloway, but he announced this week that he’s back off the wagon in solidarity with Brad.

McGregor tweeted that he would be downing some pints in support of his “fellow actor,” before urging Pitt to “take it easy.”

He later shared a video of a pint being poured in which he quipped, “This one’s for you, Mucker!”

Like Pitt, McGregor has been accused of violent and abusive behavior, though in both cases, the allegations remain unproven.

Angelina Jolie has long alleged that Pitt became physically abusive while he was drunk aboard a private jet flight in 2016.

Again, given those circumstances, the fact that Pitt has decided to resume drinking is striking a sour note with many social media users.

But addiction and recovery are different for everyone. And Brad seems confident that he’ll be able to moderate this time.