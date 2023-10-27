In case the entire world wasn’t already aware, Taylor Swift is a very successful musician.

Heck, she seems to be a very successful human being in general when you stop to consider how she’s accomplished every goal she set out for herself as a child.

On the professional front alone, however?

On the financial front?!?

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to news organization Bloomberg, Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

This is a rare status for almost anyone to achieve, of course, as there are about 3,200 of them in the entire world.

In the music industry, meanwhile, other billionaire artists include Rihanna and Jay-Z, although they didn’t reach this status almost solely due to their catalog of songs.

As Bloomberg notes, Swift is one of the few artists to become a billionaire “based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are basically best friends at this point. (Getty)

Heck, Bloomberg even broke down Swift’s fortune into categories… with her aforementioned music catalog pulling in an estimated $400 million since 2019.

Concert ticket sales and merchandise accounted for another $370 million.

Earnings from her streams on Spotify and YouTube kicked in another $120 million.

The five personal properties she owns are valued at $110 million and she also made $80 million from music sales royalties.

Taylor Swift attends her very own movie premiere here. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Also totally insane?

Bloomberg Economics estimates that in total, the 53 U.S. concerts from the Eras Tour have added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“In addition to being a generational talent, Taylor Swift is a great economist,” Carolyn Sloane, a labor economist at the University of Chicago, told Bloomberg, adding:

“Taylor has great ideas, is able to scale her ideas and seems to be pretty risk-seeking.”

Taylor Swift was everywhere at the MTV VMAs. She won nine awards. (Getty)

A few years ago, controversy sprung up over Kyle Jenner’s status as a billionaire.

We somehow doubt any such questions will be raised over Taylor Swift in this case, considering her massive, almost universal appeal.

Swift’s fame — and wealth — is only expected to grow, too, as she prepares to set out on tour dates in South America later in the fall before heading to Asia, Australia and Europe in 2024.

Imagine if she managed to finagle a deal where she got a cut of Travis Kelce jersey sales, too?!?

We’d be looking at Swift as a multi-billionaire in no time!

It’s here! Taylor Swift has revealed the cover art for 1989 (Taylorâ€™s Version). (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Swift just released the album “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” which is expected to be one of the biggest albums of the year.

The album, named after the year the singer was born, is part of her plan to rerelease her albums so that she can own the masters to her work.

“Every endorsement, partnership and business move she makes is part of a broader, meticulously constructed plan,” Stacy Jones, founder of marketing agency Hollywood Branded, told Bloomberg.

“It’s not just impressive, it’s masterful.”