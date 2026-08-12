Perez Hilton’s Mom Files for Custody of His 3 Kids After Harrowing Crisis

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It has only been about a week since Perez Hilton’s harrowing self-harm video sent shockwaves through millions.

He is now recovering under medical supervision, though reports say that he has limited awareness of what transpired.

Though thankfully his kids were not there to witness the worst of it, many now wonder what’s in store for his three children.

Now, his mother has filed to officially have custody of them. For how long?

Perez Hilton poses during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

She wants (temporary) custody of the kids

Page Six reports that Teresita Lavandeira has filed for temporary custody of her son’s three minor children.

This will mean being able to manage everything from them going to school to dentist appointments. She is also asking the court to keep these records sealed.

“The children in this case should not be subjected to any further trauma related to the incidents that are the basis of the petition,” she writes in her custody petition.

Any child could be traumatized by a parent falling ill, let alone a bloody incident involving emergency responders and a prolonged hospitalization.

Perez’s fame makes it so much worse. It is likely that the children’s peers and their parents are fully aware of what has transpired.

Last week, Perez went on TikTok Live and proceeded to harm himself with a bladed instrument for a period of 15-20 minutes before moderators stepped in.

His body, the blade, and his face were coated in blood to a level normally only seen in horror films and war zones.

(His TikTok has since been permanently deleted.)

He remains hospitalized.

Florida’s Baker Act allows for involuntary hospitalization in cases of extreme mental health issues.

It sounds like recovery will be a lengthy process

Updates from his family clarified that Perez’s three children were not present for the livestream.

His sister had apparently fled the home, taking her niece and his children.

Perez had already shown some sort of sign of his mental health crisis.

At present, he is reportedly in stable condition.

However, he is said to be in pain. Additionally, he will require surgery to remedy some of the injuries that he sustained.

At this time, we do not really know what triggered Perez Hilton’s mental health crisis.

He recently embarked on a move. There were apparently financial troubles. He also recently delved into Catholicism, the religion in which he was raised.

Mental breaks can be caused by stress, by illness, by poisoning, and by unseen genetic factors. It sometimes takes a perfect storm for someone to have a total breakdown.

Whatever the cause, we hope that he makes a full recovery.

In the meantime, his mother having emergency custody of his children will hopefully keep them in the best hands possible while their father gets better.