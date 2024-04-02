Tori Spelling Makes First Solo Appearance After Filing to Divorce Dean McDermott

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling made a solo appearance — her first since filing for divorce.

Just a couple of days after Tori stunned Dean McDermott with her divorce filing bombshell, she made a formal appearance.

Tori smiled for the cameras while showing off her timeless sense of style.

A toxic marriage to Dean didn’t hold Tori back. Divorce certainly isn’t, either.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards solo

The irreplaceable nepo baby walked the red carpet on Monday, April 1 ahead of the awards ceremony.

Tori’s outfit included a crop top and looked casual, comfy, and stylish — letting Tori herself garner most of the attention.

She showed off her flat tummy, her long blonde locks, and her singular smile.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Just a couple of days earlier, Tori had filed to divorce Dean. May 2024 would have been their 18-year wedding anniversary.

Tori is clearly reminding the world that she’s unbothered. And that makes sense.

After all, Tori is the one who filed. And Dean is the one who unilaterally announced their split — back in June of 2023. She has had the better part of a year to process this.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Some worry about Tori Spelling’s health

Between Tori’s hazardous mold infestation that she fled in 2023 and her chaotic new life as a single mom, she’s had a very rough time. Even without the divorce and everything that led to it.

Some fans have spent months speculating that Tori’s extremely slender body is another warning sign that she’s not taking care of herself.

That said, we should all keep in mind that she’s a famous woman in an extremely body-negative culture, and specifically living in Los Angeles and working (sometimes) in the entertainment industry. That is, sadly, a recipe for ultra-thin bodies.

During the final week of March, reports revealed that Tori Spelling had filed to formally end her marriage to Dean.

However, it was on Tori’s own podcast that she shared the news with Dean himself.

For (presumably) legal reasons, as California is a two-party consent state, Tori only shared her side of the conversation. But, clearly, no matter how well Tori and Dean are getting along as co-parents, there are hard feelings.

Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott, and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Dean and Tori have a lot of history

They share five children and nearly two decades of marriage. But not all of their memories are happy ones.

Additionally, Tori made it very clear to Dean that him sharing their troubles — his substance abuse struggles and his outbursts — was something that she never would have done.

Tori filed first. That does seem to bother Dean. But the moment that he announced their separation in June of 2023, he lost control of the situation.