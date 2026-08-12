Pinkchyu: 'Goth Baddie' Who Made Drake Bark Says He's Buying Her Mom a House

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We guess she really made an impression on the man!

As we previously reported, Drake hosted his own version of The Bachelor over the weekend: a livestream in which 20 women competed for his attention.

And one lucky contestant walked away with a life-changing prize.

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yes, the big winner was a Canadian “goth” influencer who now says that Drizzy is making good on his promise to buy her mom a house.

The model, who goes by the name Pinkchyu, opened up about the arrangement in a new interview with TMZ.

“I think she’s just really grateful,” she said of her mother. Pinkchyu added that this will not be the first time that she’s used her online clout (she has more than 2.6 million Instagram followers) to help her loved ones.

“I do [Only Fans]. And with a lot of the money I have, I do take care of my family,” she said.

The interviewer then explained that Drake told Pinkchyu that she could send him any listing, and he would buy it.

Watch full video on TMZ

“That’s what he said,” she confirmed.

“I just remember you from Degrassi,” she said, referring to the Canadian teen soap opera where Drizzy got his start.

“I know some of his popular songs and stuff, but that’s where I knew him was watching Degrassi. I listen to goth music and metal … We’re complete opposites,” she added.

Asked if she and Drake hooked up, Pinkchyu was adamant that they merely had some good “conversations.”

“I don’t know how I got here; I’m just so grateful,” she added. And Pinkchyu wasn’t the only contestant who benefited from Drizzy’s generosity.

At one point during the livestream, Drake was presented with a “hall pass” from adult film star Lena the Plug.

Now, despite recent rumors that Lena had filed for divorce from husband Adam22, the podcasting duo is still very much married.

Lena and Adam are not monogamous (after all, they both work in the adult industry), but they say that their relationship still has rules.

Those rules seem to go out the window when it comes to Drake, however.

Within minutes of meeting the Ice Man, Lena had chucked off her wedding ring and presented him with a hall pass signed by her husband.

She didn’t wind up winning a date with Drake, but Lena did score $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand. Needless to say, it was a pretty weird event for all involved.