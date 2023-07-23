Selena Gomez: Wait, Is She Really a BILLIONAIRE?

Selena Gomez turned 31 years old on Saturday.

But the actress reportedly has many more reasons to celebrate than just that.

According to an investigation by the website CelebrityNetWorth.com, the Only Murders in the Building cast member is worth a whopping $800 million.

Yes, the sales of Selena’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, seemingly have been that impressive.

Selena Gomez posted this photo in July 2023 to help celebrate her own 31st birthday. (Instagram)

This new, unofficial and quite surprising net worth for Gomez is also linked to a recent Bloomberg report, which states that Selena’s Rare Beauty blush — on its own — generated around $70 million last year.

This same article said that this same product will generate about three times that amount in 2023 alone.

Last year, Gomez’s beauty empire was worth $95 million… an enormous figure, but nowhere near the level to which it has apparently jumped just several months later.

It likely helps that Selena has one of the largest Instagram followings out there, enabling her to quickly and personally reach the masses.

Selena Gomez attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

Way back in 2017, it came out that Kylie Jenner might be a billionaire due to her own cosmetics line.

Other celebrities who have seriously raked it in via this sort of business include Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

In a social media post that acknowledged her very recent birthday, meanwhile, Gomez did cited her beauty brand.

But the main focus of her message was on the even more important topic of mental health.

All natural! Gotta admire Selena Gomez for this photo. (Instagram)

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” Selena captioned her celebratory post.

“And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.

“Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life.”

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

The singer went on to request donations to the Rare Impact Fund in lieu of gifts.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing,” she wrote in the caption.

“Please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund.

“If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

b

?