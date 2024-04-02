Is Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Pregnant? Watch Baby Bump TikTok …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kayla Nicole pregnant?

These days, Travis Kelce is keeping busy with Taylor Swift.

But both of these famous hotties have been in past relationships. Previously, Travis dated the gorgeous Kayla Nicole.

In early April, Kayla teased her followers with some news — and a conspicuous look at her tummy. Is she pregnant?

Kayla Nicole attends the Actively Black NYFW after party at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Actively Black)

Is Kayla Nicole Pregnant?

On Monday, April 1, Kayla Nicole took to her TikTok page to share an eye-catching new video with her followers.

As you can see in the video below, the sports broadcaster began by teasing that she has something exciting coming out in the autumn of 2024.

“Coming Soon Fall 2024,” the video began. “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don’t give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”

“Season 2” is an expression that people use when sharing aspirations for the future. As if they have just completed their first chapter of life — or first season of a show — and there are new, exciting changes in the future.

In theory, that can mean a new job or a new outlook on life. But the text of the video read: “Boy or Girl?” The implication is that she is pregnant, and that her “Season 2” will be motherhood.

Additionally, Kayla showed off what appeared to be a baby bump. Even so, she stopped short of saying the word “pregnant.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It looks like Kayla Nicole was making April fools of followers on April Fool’s Day

Kayla made her post on Monday, April 1. That day is, infamously, a day in which the internet is rife with deliberate misinformation. As in, even more than usual.

It seems that Kayla’s pregnancy announcement may have simply been a prank.

Her followers filled the comments with laughter and surprise, sharing how they came to understand that she had pranked them. If you’re into April Fool’s Day pranks, this was a fairly successful one.

Kayla Nicole attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It is no surprise that Kayla Nicole is dipping her toes into social media pranks. Her presence on TikTok, Instagram, and beyond is growing.

She is a sports broadcaster and on-air reporter.

However, one could argue that many know of Kayla because of her ex-boyfriend. Travis Kelce is a fairly big name himself, though many only know of him through his current girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kayla Nicole attends RÃ©my Martin x Usher’s “4 On The Floor” Skate Event at Playa Studios on August 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Rémy Martin)

Memorably, Travis Kelce also makes pregnancy jokes at times. Though he’s not necessarily joking about sporting his own baby bump.

Kayla and Travis began dating in 2017. In a 2023 interview, Travis noted that the two had dated — in the past tense — for about five years.

That puts their likely breakup some time in 2022. That was a serious, long-term relationship.