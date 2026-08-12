Donald Trump Demands New Reflecting Pool Prosecution & Jeanine Pirro Assembles Special Grand Jury to Carry Out His Bidding

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump will never allow things like physical evidence to stand in the way of a vendetta.

Last week, he pitched a fit when Jeanine Pirro dropped the bogus charges accusing “vandals” of damaging the Reflecting Pool.

But Trump is not only refusing to acknowledge his role in the Greenwater scandal. He’s also pressing the DOJ to bring new charges against the same innocent man.

Perhaps that is why Pirro is now convening a special grand jury. Loyalty over truth.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on August 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He wants that man prosecuted, no matter the truth

The Wall Street Journal reports that White House officials spoke to the Justice Department’s Criminal Division last week.

Apparently, the topic was whether former Olympic athlete David Hearn could face another prosecution.

One consideration was whether the case could be pursued as a misdemeanor.

Notably, this would mean that prosecutors would not need to obtain an indictment from a grand jury in order go after Hearn.

As of the initial report, this was merely an exploration of the options that the federal government may have in punishing random people who were near the Reflecting Pool for the incompetence of Trump and the crony he hired.

Last week, the US Attorney’s office moved to drop the charges against Hearn because they were, well, nonsense.

Specifically, it was reported that the Department of the Interior had concealed evidence that the Reflecting Pool issues stemmed from a botched installation rather than from some sort of mythical act of vandalism.

Many people in Donald Trump’s orbit were appointed because they will say whatever he wants to hear and do whatever he wants them to do. That’s the nature of a mad king, after all.

However, prosecutors are held to special standards of behavior, and can face real consequences — including sanctions — if they prosecute someone while knowing that the person is innocent.

Trump clearly views all aspects of his regime as tools with which to punish his enemies. Even after Pirro showed him the evidence that the installation was botched, he couldn’t accept the truth — or let go of his “vandals” conspiracy theory.

It looks like Jeanine Pirro is choosing loyalty over professional ethics

On Wednesday, Pirro convened a special grand jury in DC, The Washington Post reports.

This appears to be a direct consequence of Trump’s continued irrational (or perhaps deliberate — more on that in a moment) fixation on blaming anyone but himself and his cronies for the sorry state of a national monument.

Pirro assembled the legal body, which could permit federal prosecutors to delve into major and controversial cases.

Steven Vandervelden is an ally of Pirro’s, and he will be heading the special grand jury.

Special grand juries — sometimes nicknamed blue ribbon panels or blue ribbon juries — can be controversial. They are supposed to be made up of people who have special qualifications to serve as jurors. (Almost the opposite of how a regular jury is selected.)

What is this really about?

Well, Donald Trump is dozing off on live television and, judging by the dark marks on his hands and arms, is either regularly receiving secret medical intervention or is afflicted by some necrotic curse. Maybe both?

With that in mind, it is possible that America’s mad king really is delusional enough to believe that an act of vandalism by random passersby sabotaged his big beautiful Reflecting Pool, rather than it being a natural consequence of his own incompetence and corruption.

However, some warn that this may be a calculated blow to show that the Trump regime will target and prosecute anyone it pleases, upending their lives for months or even years even if they are sure to be freed, exonerated, and perhaps even take home hefty financial settlements over time.

It seems that, no matter the case, a prosecution this baseless and malicious against a perceived enemy is a threat to American values.