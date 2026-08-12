Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ By David Foster In Viral Red Carpet Video

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Meghan Markle is used to getting the A-list treatment everywhere she goes.

But during a recent appearance with Prince Harry, Meghan endured the sort of awkward encounter that’s all too familiar to peasants everywhere.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the 40th anniversary gala for the David Foster Foundation in Victoria, Canada, where she and Harry crossed paths with hosts David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

But one moment involving Meghan and the Grammy-winning music producer quickly became the subject of online chatter.

In footage from the event, Meghan appeared to reach out toward Foster as he walked by.

Foster seemingly did not acknowledge the gesture and instead appeared to greet Harry, leaving Meghan standing nearby.

The brief interaction was enough to send social media into overdrive.

Some viewers interpreted the moment as an intentional snub, while others insisted it appeared to be nothing more than an innocent misunderstanding.

TENSIONS on the red carpet! Meghan Markle publicly snubbed by host David Foster. Watch as he refuses to greet her and ignores her reaching hand. Ouch pic.twitter.com/Um02lbAYNG — Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) August 8, 2026

Things looked somewhat more awkward moments later when McPhee joined the group for photographs. Foster and Harry could be seen chatting and laughing together while Meghan stood nearby.

Still, there is apparently no evidence that Foster intended to slight Meghan.

In fact, the two couples have a longstanding friendship.

Foster has been particularly close to Harry, with the former royal reportedly describing their relationship as something of a “father and son” bond.

Foster also helped Harry and Meghan find a place to stay in Canada after they stepped back from their royal duties.

Meghan and Katherine have their own connection, having attended the same school as children.

So, while the viral video may have sparked plenty of speculation, the moment appears to be nothing more than a few seconds of awkward footage that social media has turned into a much bigger story.

Neither Meghan nor Harry, nor Foster and McPhee, have publicly addressed the incident.

For now, the internet will apparently have to decide for itself whether Meghan was actually snubbed — or whether everyone simply needs to calm down.