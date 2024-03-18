Is Little People Big World ending after its current season?

Sadly, there’s reason to believe that the popular TLC series is coming to a close.

Yes, now that Little People, Big World Season 25 is underway, fans are wondering about the show’s future.

But sadly, it seems like this might be the end of the road — at least for some of the show’s most beloved stars.

Tori and Zach Roloff have three kids. And they are each adorable! (TLC)

Right now, there’s some buzz about comments that some of the Little People, Big World stars let slip about the show’s future. Or lack of one.

Little People, Big World: Ending After Season 25?

Before we get into exactly what Tori Roloff said and the context of it, we want to emphasize that there’s been no official announcement from TLC about the show’s future.

But Matt Roloff might be hyping his next pumpkin season without the help of a television crew.

Hey, he had a hell of a run hawking his gourds on camera!

Anyway, here’s what we know about the future of the series that made the Roloffs famous.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

Zach and Tori Roloff: Are They Quitting Little People, Big World?

Folks, it’s never a good sign when stars begin stepping away from a reality show, and that’s exactly what’s happening with LPBW.

Just two days after the show’s most recent season premiere, Zach and Tori Roloff announced that they’re quitting Little People, Big World.

“Little People, Big World was a huge part of our lives, but it was time to walk away,” the couple said on their “Raising Heights” podcast on February 22.

On Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

The announcement didn’t come as a huge surprise, as Tori has been hinting at a desire to step away from the show since way back in December of 2022.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked during a Q&A on Instagram at that time, adding” “Thanks for sharing your lives with us.”

Tori replied: “I think our time is definitely coming to a close.”

She then continued: “But we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here.”

Tori went on to emphasize that she and Zach absolutely have experienced a lot of stress over the show.

Tori Roloff addresses the camera in this Little People, Big World scene. (TLC)

They let people into their private lives. That means turning things upside down to film — and then dealing with the fallout from viewers.

However, she was also quick to point out the good from the show, from sharing their life stories to meeting new and interesting people.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close” is not a particularly ambiguous statement.

Zach and Tori were, in many ways, the heart of LPBW, and in the wake of their departure, you can understand why people might think that the show has reached the end of its run.

We really do love Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff a lot. They seem like such a sweet couple. (TLC)

And they’re not the only stars who have parted company with TLC.

Jacob left the moment that his parents could no longer force him to film against his will. (A great reminder that we need better laws to protect minors in these situations)

And then there’s Jeremy and Audrey.

Jeremy Roloff: Will He Ever Return to TV?

Jeremy and Audrey left the show several years ago, and now they do … generic influencer stuff with a specific agenda and vibe on their own farm.

During their time on Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff showcased the early days of their parenting journey. (Image Credit: TLC)

Some fans have expressed hope that Jeremy and Audrey would return for a proper send-off during what may well be the show’s final season.

But frankly, that seems very unlikely.

In fact, these two never showed any regrets about stepping away from the reality TV spotlight.

And then there are Matt and Amy who are now divorced. Amy has remarried. Matt is now engaged.

Looking out at Roloff Farms, Matt Roloff considers the future. (Image Credit: TLC)

But just because things are so very different now doesn’t mean that the show has to end with Season 25.

After all, these changes mean that each season isn’t just a regurgitation on the one before it.

And there are new projects, from whatever surprises Matt has in store for this year’s pumpkin season (Jacob is helping!) to him and Caryn constructing their dream home.

Tori and Zach look concerned and downtrodden in this confessional scene from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Season 25 is off to an interesting start, but we have no idea if Season 26 will happen at all.

The departure of Zach and Tori is not a good sign, but who knows?

Maybe things are looking brighter for the Roloff family — and for their fans — than they were a year ago. Food for thought.