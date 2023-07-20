Matt Roloff Teases Exciting New Projects for Pumpkin Season ’23!

Fear not, fans of Little People, Big World!

Pumpkin Season is ON at Roloff Farms. At least, it’s on the calendar. The pumpkins need to be in-season, first.

This year, however, things won’t be exactly like they were in the past.

Matt is promising new, exciting additions … and look which family members are helping!

Things are happening on Roloff Farms! In July of 2023, Matt Roloff teased exciting new developments for Pumpkin Season! (Instagram)

On Monday, July 18, family patriarch Matt Roloff took to Instagram to share a little teaser with his fans and followers.

In a series of photos that he shared, we see a lot of preparations underway on Roloff Farms.

We’re seeing employees, yes. But also multiple family members.

Jacob Roloff did not enjoy growing up on reality television, but he certainly has a passion for nurturing plants and reaping what he sows. Good for him! (Instagram)

Multiple photos feature Jacob Roloff.

Once the “black sheep” for resenting his years of involuntary reality TV stardom, he and his parents have grown much closer in recent years.

Jacob has a real passion for cultivation. Those are so many carrots!

Caryn Chandler and Isabel Roloff appear in this photo from July of 2023 as the farm made preparations for Pumpkin Season ’23. (Instagram)

Matt Roloff’s fiancee, Caryn Chandler, also shows up. And she’s not alone.

Jacob’s wife, Matt’s daughter-in-law, Isabel Roloff is there.

We’re not sure what they’re up to, but it looks like the camera caught them in the middle of things.

What work is underway on Roloff Farms? Everything is full steam ahead as the family prepares for Pumpkin Season 2023! (Instagram)

Matt also included a caption with his slew of exciting new photos.

“Setting up pumpkin season for 2023 has quickly become the high priority here at @rolofffarms with @jacobroloff45 @izzyroloff @carynchandler1,” he began.

“So many new things being planed and build for Your enjoyment this October,” Matt teased. “Key decisions made today lower entry frees and make more fun!”

On July 18, 2023, Matt Roloff took to Instagram to tease exciting developments on Roloff Farms, from new features to lower entry fees for guests. (Instagram)

Remember, this Pumpkin Season was in a state of uncertainty this time last year.

In 2022, members of the Roloff family and fans alike expected that it would be the final Pumpkin Season. Like, ever.

Why? Because Matt had placed 16 acres of the property for sale — asking for $4 million.

Jacob Roloff pauses his work on Roloff Farms for a moment so that his father can snap a photo as they prepare for Pumpkin Season 2023. (Instagram)

That decision tore the family apart at the seams.

For years, Matt had teased that, one day, sons Zach and Jeremy would run the farm. Perhaps even Jacob, who has an interest in cultivation.

However, in May of 2022, Matt seemed willing to let some wealthy stranger buy some key acreage on the farm. That dream was dead.

Matt Roloff shared some of the Roloff Farms construction progress in July of 2023. Things are really coming along! (Instagram)

In December, it seems that Matt thought better of it. Whether the motives were financial or familial, he took the land off of the market.

Instead, he announced plans to convert the former family home into a short-term rental property.

The more immediate opportunity, however, is Pumpkin Season. We know that it’s July, but late summer and autumn are just around the corner!