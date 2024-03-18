Will Trent viewers are curious: who is the husband of Erika Christensen?

Christensen plays Angie Polaski, a homicide detective on the gripping police procedural.

And unlike her Will Trent costar Ramon Rodriguez, her personal life is much easier to piece together.

Is Erika Christensen married? What is her family life like?

Erika Christensen attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s “The Iron Claw” at DGA Theater Complex on December 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Does Erika Christensen have a husband?

In November of 2014, Erika Christensen became engaged to cyclist Cole Maness.

Nearly one year later, in September of 2015, Christensen and Maness married at a ranch just outside of Palm Springs.

As of 2024, the two remain married.

Erika Christensen and Cole Maness arrive for the premiere of “Reboot” at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2022. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Does Erika Christensen have any kids?

Erika Christensen and husband Cole Maness share two children.

They welcomed their first daughter, Shane, in June of 2016. In August of 2018, they welcomed their second daughter, Polly.

The family resides in Los Feliz, which is a hillside neighborhood within the greater Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and family attend the premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2” at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Erika Christensen has acted in roles before ‘Will Trent’

Prior to her role on Will Trent, Christensen’s most recognizable role was likely in Parenthood, where she portrayed Julia Braverman-Graham.

Much of her work, as is the case with the vast majority of actors, has included small and seemingly random roles.

She has had lead roles in the past, including on the short-lived Wicked City in 2015. On that, she costarred with disgraced Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick.

On Will Trent, Erika Christensen plays the role of Detective Angie Polaski. (Image Credit: ABC)

Who plays ‘Will Trent’ character Angie Polaski?

Erika Christensen does, by all accounts, a marvelous job of portraying Angie Polaski on Will Trent.

Though she is not the titular character, she is one of the leads.

Angie grew up with Will in the foster system. She is an abuse survivor and is in recovery from addiction, both of which inform her character in a variety of ways.

And, of course, Angie and Will are in an on-again, off-again relationship.

This adds a charge to their characters and their dynamic. After all, the two have known each other all of their lives.

It’s refreshing for viewers to get a break from the ever-tiresome “will they or won’t they” dynamic and find grown-ups with actual grown-up relationships. Real life is complex, and Christensen and Rodriguez portray that very well.

Erika Christensen attends the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s “Reboot” at Fox Studio Lot on September 19, 2022. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Is Erika Christensen a Scientologist?

Many fans of her work have expressed disappointment upon learning that Christensen belongs to the Church of Scientology.

If it’s any consolation, this isn’t necessarily something that she chose for herself. Her parents became Scientologists when they were in their twenties, before they ever moved to L.A.

Membership in the Church of Scientology, an organization that some governments have classified as a predatory business, is not morally neutral. But we can acknowledge that, for someone who has family in the organization, leaving is not a simple matter.