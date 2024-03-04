Matt Roloff SLAMS Ex-Wife as a “Dictator” in Stunning Little People, Big …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Things are about to get awkward on Little People, Big World.

And tense.

And, dare we say it? Ugly, as well.

On this week’s brand new episode of the long-running TLC reality show, Amy Roloff will sit with husband Chris Marek, ex-husband Matt Roloff and Roloff’s fiance, Caryn Chandler, in order to plan a charity event on behalf of the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA)..

How nice, right?

That these four individuals can all work together, you know?

Yes, in theory. But in practice?

In footage uploaded by Entertainment Tonight, we see Matt and Amy clash over the planning of the event, which is set to be held on Matt’s property, the family farm on which these former spouses raised their four kids.

“June 24th,” Amy tells the room in this clip as she looks at her phone. “We’re setting a date today.”

No one takes issue with this decree… although Matt then steps into a confessional and lays into his ex.

“Amy, she can cross that line from micro-manager to dictator quicker than me,” Matt says, hurling some pretty strong shade at Amy and adding:

“She can go right there, and you just fasten your seatbelt. She can boss people around with the best of them.”

Matt and Amy were married for nearly three decades when they split in 2016.

They’ve continued to work together and get along mostly very well.

But Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Chandler a few years ago (in the emotional sense, at the very least) and their relationship has been heading in the wrong direction of late.

Just in general, Matt hasn’t been getting along with his loved ones for well over a year now… ever since he put 14 acres of his farm up for sale, yet did NOT give his children (in their view) a fair opportunity to purchase the land.

Back to the March 5 episode of Little People, Big World, however…

After dismissing the need for a tent because it’s too expensive, Amy conducts her own interview with the camera in which she addresses her leadership style.

“Planning for anything, ‘Who’s gonna take ownership? Who’s gonna lead this?’ I’ve been there, done that, you can’t have too many leaders and too many bosses,” she says.

Marek her his wife’s back, too, explaining that Amy has the “most experience” doing this sort of thing.

Back in the meeting, Amy states that she wants to nail down the location “today” and suggests that the quartet goes visit it to make sure the venue is appropriate for the upcoming event.

“There’s a lot of ideas being kicked around and Amy made it very clear that she’s in charge,” Matt responds with a laugh.

To Caryn’s credit, Chandler comes across as totally fine with Amy taking charge.

“Fine by us,” she says on air. “I mean, it was their idea and we want them to roll with it and we’ll be the support. The co-pilots.”

Ahead of the premiere of the latest season, Amy spoke to Entertainment Tonight about working with Matt and Caryn on the fundraiser.

“Just being with Matt and Caryn, we get involved in a big fundraising event with an organization that means a lot to me,” Amy said, previewing the storyline from season 25.

“I mean, we’re not gonna be best friends but we enjoy our time, we had a focus, we accomplished something really great. We still get together as family too so it’s — to me, it really just tells a story about a family that’s continued to grow, continue to change.

“But I think the ultimate element of the whole thing is but we’re still family.”