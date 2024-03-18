With all the attention surrounding Kate Middleton and her cancer reveal, it’s easy to forget that there’s another royal battling the potentially fatal diagnosis.

And yet the unfortunate fact remains true: King Charles has cancer.

Kensington Palace confirmed this shocking piece of news about six weeks ago, stating simply that the 75-year old learned of this diagnosis while undergoing a prostate exam.

King Charles poses for an official portrait to mark the 50th anniversary of his Investiture taken at their Welsh residence Llwynywormwood on July 2, 2019 in Myddfai, Wales, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House)

The Monarch has been almost entirely out of the spotlight ever since the public was told of his illness, but not much has been made of this disappearance for two reasons:

ONE, we know he has cancer and is undergoing treatment these days. There’s no mystery here.

TWO, there’s a ton of mystery swirling in every direction related to Middleton, who underwent some sort of surgery in January and who may or may not have been seen with her kids in March.

While the mystery around Kate’s condition has been solved (kind of), there is still much to be said about Charles.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, we now have a reason to turn our attention back over to Charles for a bit.

On Monday, a Russian news agency issued a statement that featured the seal of the King’s official London residence and which said:

“The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Yes, this report claimed that King Charles is dead.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla waves as they leave after attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Almost immediately, before mass panic could truly take over the globe, Buckingham Palace responded via a statement of its own.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the Royals said in a short and simply message on March 18.

This statement needed to go out because a host of Russian outlets and popular pro-Kremlin Telegram channels rushed to spread word of King Charles’ alleged death this morning.

The Telegram channel Mash — which boasts 2.27 million subscribers — was among the first out to publicize this fake news, writing in a post:

“Britain’s King Charles III has died, Buckingham Palace reports. The son of Elizabeth II ascended the throne less than a year ago – the coronation took place on May 6, 2023. He was 75 years old.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reads the Queen’s speech next to her Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Note how quickly the Palace shot down this dangerous speculation.

Now… contrast such a speedy reply with the general silence that has met rumors of Middleton’s physical, mental and/or medical state.

The Royal Family is yet to specify what prompted Kate’s abdominal surgery in January and has only said in the months since that it will provide an update when there’s “significant” news to share.

But what about significant questions? That continues to abound?

As the world wonders just where Kate Middleton is and why she has vanished so completely from public life, the Palace might be well-served to at least try and provide us with an answer.