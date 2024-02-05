Audrey Roloff’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Children with Jeremy Roloff

Years have passed since Auj and Jer left Lifftle People, Big World. It can be hard for fans to keep track of Audrey Roloff’s kids.

Especially as the size of their family keeps growing.

It wasn’t so long ago that Audrey and Jeremy announced that they’re expecting another baby.

How many kids do they have? We could all use the reminder.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff gaze into each other’s eyes and discuss their impending parenthood during their Little People, Big World stardom. Remember when Jeremy had good hair like this? (Image Credit: TLC)

Unlike his twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, Jeremy is of average height.

Even so, he continued to showcase his life on Little People, Big World. He grew up, married Audrey, and became a dad.

These days, the two live lives as influencers. They are at times controversial, especially given that so much of their lifestyle blogging pushes a specific agenda. But fans love keeping up with their growing family.

Ember Jean Roloff

On September 10, 2017, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed their first child.

Precious Ember Jean Roloff weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

At the time, they were still part of Little People, Big World. They shared so much of their journey with viewers as they became parents.

At the time, Auj and Jer shared that they fell in love around campfires, inspiring their daughter’s name.

“Campfires and embers had a lot of significance for our relationship,” Audrey explained as a new mother.

Jeremy added at the time: “And we just loved the name, it’s beautiful, short, clean, unique.”

Bode James Roloff

On January 8, 2020, Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their first son, Bode James.

He was a heftier baby than his big sister, born at 9 pounds and 2 ounces.

His name immediately attracted attention, in part because “bode” had become a cat-related meme years earlier. But the meme is not his namesake.

During their time on Little People, Big World, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff showcased the early days of their parenting journey. (Image Credit: TLC)

Audrey would later explain that “Bode” means “messenger.” But this was not the sole reason for their name choice.

She added that the name is “a nod” to her maiden name. Before marrying Jeremy, Audrey’s name was Audrey Botti.

Additionally, James is a recurring middle name in the Roloff family. Jeremy has it, and so does his father, Matt.

Radley Knight Roloff

On November 8, 2021, Jeremy and Audrey continued the trend of intriguing names as they welcomed Radley Knight Roloff.

To hear them tell it, the couple picked the name because they found it “really rad.”

Audrey elaborated on social media that the name, which refers to a “red meadow,” evoked pastoral imagery that appealed to her. Meanwhile, Knight is the maiden name of Jeremy’s mother, Amy Roloff.

Baby Roloff #4

In November of 2023, fans learned that Audrey and Jeremy were expecting the birth of their fourth child.

Audrey and Jeremy announced the news on her Instagram page, quipping that they would be adding “another little grommet” to their crew. A grommet is a tool used in conjunction with screws in construction projects.

Auj and Jer shared that they expect their fourth child in 2024.

When Audrey Roloff began nursing Ember Jean, she found that it was not as easy as she had hoped. (Image Credit: TLC)

Audrey and Jeremy could stop at four children. Jeremy himself has three siblings.

However, given the image that they present on social media, some fans wonder if their family will continue to grow even further.

Only time will tell. In the mean time, fans look forward to “meeting” Baby #4!