Kate Middleton to FINALLY Reveal All? Explain Health Concerns to the Public?!?

We’re one week removed from PhotoshopGate.

As pretty much every human being walking the face of the planet knows at this point, Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16.

At the time, Kensington Palace released a vague statement that said the procedure was “not cancerous” in nature, but which also said Middleton would be sidelines from her Royal duties until after Easter.

Then, she disappeared. And then, one week ago, she released a photo that she confessed had been edited.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With Middleton and company refusing to release the original version of this photo, and with the Princess of Wales still seemingly hiding out somewhere in England, conspiracy theories abound.

No one has a clue what’s going on.

Is Kate Middleton actually on a road to recovery? Was this surgery very serious in nature?

Is Kate Middleton dead? Is she considering a divorce because Prince William has been cheating on her with Rose Hanury?

So many questions. Truly, no answers.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But perhaps we’ll have some soon?

This weekend, The Times of London has has published an article that claims Kate and Middleton are extremely unhappy with this entire situation.

The outlet references “close friends” and reports that the world famous spouses are “shaken and devastated” by the questions raised over the state of their marriage – there was also no wedding ring on Kate’s finger in the controversial photo – and moreover… that Middleton may speak out about her health at public engagements next month.

It seems like she would almost have no choice but to do so, considering the fervor this apparent medical crisis has caused around the globe.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” an insider told The Times over the weekend.

“If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.

“They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call.

“They’re not going to be rushed.”

Kate Middleton and her family, out and about. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Maybe not.

But it’s worth looking at the calendar for a moment.

Easter arrives early this year, which means observers will expect to see Middleton back in action as soon as we hit April…. based on what the Palace previously said about her recovery process.

On April 23, meanwhile, son Louis turns six years old and the family has released a family portrait in honor of this occasion every year of his life to date.

Can you imagine how closely this next one will be analyzed if, indeed, Kate and William choose to do so again?

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Finally, in maybe the most glaring sign of how concerned everyone out there is about Kate Middleton, author Tom Quinn recently told the Mirror that even Meghan Markle has tried to reach out.

Yes, even Kate’s most heated rival wants to make sure everything is okay.

“She is genuinely worried about Kate’s health,” Quinn says.

Aren’t we all at this point?