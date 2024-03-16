June Shannon: I’m a Liar Who Won’t Help Her Kids Go to College!

Gve June Shannon points for honesty, we guess.

And then deduct all of those points for pretty much everything else.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 44-year old refused to help her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, with her college tuition after spending most of her savings to finance her past drug addiction.

The issue came up on air because, back when this installment was filmed, Alana was on the verge of graduating from high school.

She wanted to continue her education from there, too.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: TLC)

Mama June questioned her youngest daughter’s intentions and motivations, however.

“If I didn’t give a f-ck about you and I didn’t care about you succeeding and doing the things you want to do, I wouldn’t be saying this,” June said of her doubts that Alana was truly committed to going to college.

As you might imagine, Alana was disappointed to hear her mother’s take on the important situation.

Disappointed, but not surprised.

“Mama said no and I was kind of expecting that, I’m not gonna lie,” Alana admitted on camera, taking a swipe at her parent as follows:

“Maybe she thinks that paying for [her husband] Justin’s chains or something is more important than giving it to me for college.”

June Shannon and her youngest daughter at an event in 2018. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv)

Alana, of course, used to be known as “Honey Boo Boo” and her participation in children’s beauty pageants led to a reality show for her family years ago… which led to a decent financial windfall for her mom.

On this episode, Shannon noted that she has a Coogan account, which a trust where parents of child stars are legally required to deposit their earnings.

However, Alana isn’t be able to access the funds until she was 21.

So June told her kids, that is.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

“It would have been nice to have her help. I don’t know, it’s like she doesn’t believe in me, for real,” Alana told sister Lauryn at one point.

Mama June Back in her home, Mama June confided in Justin about her confrontation with her kids.

“I’m still rebuilding my life, that is why I have chose to give her some tough love and say ‘No, I’m not going to pay for college,'” she explained.

“It’s me wanting her to see the bigger picture.”

The bigger picture appears to be that her mother sucks and isn’t supportive in any way, shape or form.

Mama June Shannon clearly doesn’t like what she’s hearing on Mama June: Family Crisis. (Image Credit: WEtv)

How do we know this?

Consider what June ended up confessing to her spouse on the episode.

“Truth to be known, Pumpkin may be mad and I’m sorry and the world may be mad and think that I’m the worst person ever,” she told Justin.

“I’ve lied to my children over the years.

“I’ve lied to them and told them that you can’t get your money until you’re 21 so they wouldn’t blow through it.”

Mama June: Family Crisis stars Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon wait to find out what their aunt has to show them in this scene. (Image Credit: WEtv)

This is a rather astounding statement for June to make, considering how she’s the one who blew through her money over the years.

And now? According to many critics?

She’s exploiting her oldest daughter’s death for the sake of her reality TV career.

“It’s smart to do it like that, Junebug, but the end of the day that’s one of those life lessons that she’s going to have to learn,” Justin said in response to June’s revelation.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.