We have an update on the whole Where-the-heck-is-Kate-Middleton situation and the entire Is-she-actually-okay question.

But it’s yet another mysterious update.

On Saturday of just this past weekend, The Sun reported that Middleton was seen about a mile from Adelaide Cottage, her home in Windsor.

The front page of this publication screamed in a gigantic headline in response to the supposed news: KATE OUTDOORS.

Kate Middleton: Spotted Shopping!

According to The Sun, Kate and husband Prince William spent Saturday morning watching their children — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 — “take part in sports,” with a witness at a local farm stand also telling the outlet that Middleton was spotted elsewhere later that same day:

“After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

“Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

“The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

Here’s the thing, however, which pretty much every observer has noted since this article went viral:

Why were no photos snapped of the princess on this outing?

For a full day there were no paparazzi pictures.

Heck, there was not even a grainy social media snapshot taken by an onlooker who, one would think, would have immediately pulled out his/her phone and taken a photo of Middleton out and about… considering the wild speculation surrounding her these days.

Instead, we just got some anonymous quote about Middleton shopping and looking happy, and the Royal Family should forgive us for still having quite a few questions at that time.

But much later in the day, TMZ obtained video of Kate strolling alongside Prince William, looking happy and healthy!

Back on January 16, of course, Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery.

Just over two months ago, via its initial statement on the matter, Kensington Palace said the procedure was “not cancerous” in nature, yet also made the surgery seem rather serious because it said Kate would not resume Royal duties until April.

Then, Middleton vanished. She has not been seen walking around in public since Christmas.

And then, eight days ago, she and her family released a photo that she confessed had been edited.

It’s all been SO weird, you guys.

Kensington Palace has maintained that Kate is “doing well” and issued a follow-up message that emphasized it will offer only updates on the saga that it seems to be “significant.”

Conspiracy theories are all the rage in the face of such a vacuum of information, though.

Did Middleton get cosmetic surgery? Was she a contestant on The Masked Singer? Is she planning to file for divorce because William is cheating on her with Rose Hanbury?

Is Kate Middleton dead?

Another anonymous source claims that we may find out in the near future.

“She and William are at their most open when out interacting with the public,” a story in The Times read late last week, as a friend allegedly said Middleton may soon open up about her health concerns.

“I can see a world in which the Princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements.

“If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it. They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays.

“They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They are not going to be rushed.”

All jokes aside, we really do hope Kate Middleton is okay, and we’re thrilled to see her up and about.