Rose Hanbury, Her Daughter, & The Rumors Prince William Is The Kid’s Father

Lady Rose Hanbury’s daughter is receiving a good deal of scrutiny from the UK tabloid media.

And some outlets are convinced that the eight-year-old might be the key to understanding Kate Middleton’s recent absence from public life.

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, the Princess of Wales has been keeping a very low profile in recent months.

Her last official public appearance was on Christmas Day, and the fact that Kate underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery in January has led some observers to conclude that she’s struggling with a serious health issue.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.



(Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But that’s not the only theory as to why Kate has been avoiding the spotlight in 2024.

Some believe that Kate’s marriage is coming to an end, and she no longer feels obligated to keep up with the demands of public life.

The reason for this alleged marital turmoil? Well, in order to fully explain, we need to rewind a few years.

Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 30, 2023. (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who Is Lady Rose Hanbury and the Rumors of a Royal Affair

Back in 2019, William was accused of carrying on an affair with Lady Rose Hanbury.

A longtime friend of Kate’s who lives just a few miles from Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall, Rose married David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley in 2009 when she was pregnant with the couple’s twins.

But many believe the marriage that made her a noblewoman did not stop Rose from pursuing a relationship with the future king.

Rose Hanbury arrives through the East Gallery for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Rumors of the affair were given credence by journalists such as Alex Tiffin, who reported that there was real reason to believe that William had cheated on Kate with Rose.

The allegations re-entered the mainstream in December of 2021, when Tiffin posted a series of very bold tweets.

“Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete,” he wrote.

“A Royal shouldn’t be afforded extra protection from scrutiny than any other public figure. Journalists report, not handle,” Tiffin added.

Prince of Wales attends an event celebrating The Earthshot Prize Launchpad, in London on March 11, 2024. (Photo by Belinda Jiao – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

From there, Tiffin dared William to pursue legal action, noting that he would be happy to discuss the matter under oath.

The royals have not yet filed suit against Tiffin or anyone else who accused William of having an affair. As far as we can tell, the royal family has never addressed the rumors, then or now, as they’ve resurfaced during the scandal around Kate.

And now, the royals are under closer watch than ever, as mainstream outlets all over the world have started focusing on the allegations involving William and Rose.

The scandal has even made its way into this week’s late-night talk shows, with Stephen Colbert addressing the reports in his monologue on Tuesday night.

“The kingdom has been all fluttered by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert told his audience.

“Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband’s and the future king of England William having an affair.

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is — say it with me — The Marchioness of Cholmondeley … now, there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019.

Referring to 2019 claims that William “laughed off” the allegation, “saying there was nothing to it,” Colbert joked:

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Colbert also took a lighthearted jab at Rose’s husband, quipping:

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from The Flintstones”

Colbert is normally one of the kinder, gentler late-night hosts, and you can be certain that comics on both sides of the pond will be roasting William in far more brutal fashion in the weeks to come.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Already, her name has become a trending topic on Twitter.

When Did This Alleged Affair Take Place?

Will and Kate moved into Anmer Hall in 2015, after the property was given to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present.

The lavish digs are located directly in between the royal estate of Sandringham in Norfolk and the principal Cholmondeley family home, Houghton Hall.

We don’t know exactly when Will and Rose first met, but in 2016, Will and Kate were photographed with the Cholmondeleys at a reception hosted at Houghton Hall to support the East Anglia Children’s Hospices.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to young people during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham in London on March 14, 2024. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Cholmondeleys daughter was born the same year, but despite what some media outlets will lead you to believe, that doesn’t mean the kid is William’s.

The Truth About Rose Hanbury’s Daughter’s Father

In addition to her twin sons, Rose also has an eight-year-old daughter, whose father is David Cholmondeley.

Unless you ask the Internet, which is so thirsty for conspiracy theories that they’ve convinced themselves that the girl is the illegitimate daughter of the future king of England.

Rose Hanbury and Marina Hanbury attend the Sergio Rossi store launch party on Sloane Street on April 4, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“The biggest scandal is probably not the affair but a love child,” wrote one Twitter user.

To be very, VERY clear: these claims are unfounded and are currently just part of the speculative rhetoric running rampant right now.

The palace and Prince William, not Lady Rose and her family, have not made any statement about the affair, nor given any indication that any of her children have a different father.

Chock this up to more spinning tales as people attempt to learn the truth about where is Kate Middleton!

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, Scotland, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Paul Campbell / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL CAMPBELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rose Hanbury’s Connection to the Royal Family

Even before her name began being mentioned alongside Will and Kate’s, Rose’s story was intertwined with that of the royal family.

Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was a close friend Queen Elizabeth’s II’s, and she served as a bridesmaid when she the queen married Phillip Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947.

Much more recently, Rose’s son, Lord Oliver, served as one of four Pages of Honour for King Charles’s coronation ceremony.

During the ceremony, he was spotted talking and laughing with Will and Kate’s eldest son, Prince George.

At least the young lads haven’t let the rumor mill affect their relationship!