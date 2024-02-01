Earlier this month, Kate Middleton was admitted to the hospital for surgery.

The news was a shock to royal fans, but not to those who were closest to her.

Most of the people in the Princess’ inner circle were aware of the “planned” procedure.

Kate Middleton is thankfully doing well after a “planned” procedure with her medical team. ( (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

However, since the the palace announced her surgery, new details have come to light about her recovery and now that she’s back at home, how the next few weeks will be for her.

In fact, the word is that Kate is already back to work, in her own way.

Oh, and have we also mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to her?

Rest at ease: all signs of the Princess’ progress point to a full recovery for the royal!

What Surgery Did Kate Middleton Have?

It turns out, while the news was a surprise to royal family fans, Kate’s visit to the hospital was on her family’s radar.

In the royal statement, shared on their Instagram page, the family revealed she was admitted for a “planned abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic.

While the surgery was “successful,” she will have to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before “returning home to continue her recovery.”

The statement did not explain why the surgery was actually needed, opting to keep that information “private”, but the Princess’ recovery does sound like it will be extensive.

The royals add that she’ll “unlikely return to public duties until after Easter.”

Prince William, seen her driving to meet his son Louis after he was born in 2018. ((Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images))

Prince William Rushes To The Hospital

As expected, Prince William is by his wife Kate Middleton’s side after she was admitted to the hospital for surgery.

A statement released from Kensington Palace on Wednesday confirmed that the Princess of Wales, 42, went to a medical facility the night before.

The following morning, the Prince of Wales was photographed driving himself to the hospital to visit the Princess, as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

William was photographed leaving the private London Clinic at around 12:35 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph.

Following this dutiful husband visit, rumors spread that Harry warned William that he was marrying Kate for the wrong reasons. Doesn’t seem that way to us.

Kate Middleton’s Message to Fans Post-Surgery

Kate Middleton looks on after her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. ((Photo by Roland Hoskins – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the message went on, before the royal family asked for privacy — for Kate and her children.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she “wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.

The Palace then noted that they will “only provide updates” on Middleton’s progress “when there is significant new information to share.”

British media coverage of Kate’s surprise surgery. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images))

The Princess remained at the London Clinic for 14 days after her surgery.

On Monday, January 29, the palace revealed that Kate had finally made her way back home and was resting easy.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Instagram.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

According to a former patient, Kate was in excellent hands, though the days after her surgery were most likely difficult.

“The physical therapists are amazing,” the source told People. “Helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first.”

When the Princess is cleared to come home, she’ll return to their royal home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Thankfully, the cottage is a short car ride away from her immediate family, like her siblings Pippa and James, and her parents, who helping in taking care of the kids.

“Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren,” a palace insider added to People. “And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate.”

In the week that followed her release, palace sources reported that she was already planning her “engagements” for when she’s back to 100%

The princess has been “back working from her bed,” the source tells Us, adding, “Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work,” the insider says.

King Charles III Visited Kate Before His Own Surprise Surgery

King Charles is set to undergo a â€œcorrective procedureâ€ for an enlarged prostate next week. ((Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images))

Following the news of Princess Kate’s abdominal surgery, Buckingham Palace announced that the head of the royal family would also be hospitalized soon after.

Charles is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, the palace confirmed.

Thankfully, his condition is benign, according to the Associated Press, but that the sovereign will be taking “a short period of recuperation” in order to recover and rest.

According to the reports, the King visited the Princess of Wales on Friday, January 26, ten days after she was admitted herself and hours before his own surgery.

Charles was photographed with wife Queen Camilla arriving at the London Clinic, and made the stop in to see the Princess before being full admitted himself.

Sounds like Prince William is going to have his hands full in the coming weeks, with both his father and wife needing special attention!