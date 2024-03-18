Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas racing to see who can “move on” first?

Late in the summer of 2023, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce stunned millions of fans. The split news broke messily, and the attempted smear campaign backfired.

Amidst all of the chaos and fan discourse, Sophie and Joe have both begun dating again.

A new report says that the exes seem to be in a bit of a “competition” to see who can win a race to the altar. And it’s sounding a bit one-sided.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have new partners

According to a new report by Life & Style, Sophie and Joe aren’t casually dating, even just six months after their 2023 split.

Sophie Turner is serious about her British aristocrat. Joe Jonas is serious about his former Miss Teen USA.

What’s more is that, according to the report, they’re both on track to take their respective relationships to the next level.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

“They seem to have a competition going on,” an insider reported.

There does seem to be one-upmanship at play between the exes.

After all, Sophie went skiing with Peregrine Pearson just weeks after Joe and Stormi Bree went on a ski trip. Nobody owns romantic ski trips, but that was a choice.

Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group’s Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

There are feelings in the mix

“Sophie’s telling friends she’s in love,” the source dished.

According to the insider, Joe has “relaxed” since he began dating Stormi.

(Fun fact: 33-year-old Stormi has a child whose actual human name is “Gravity”)

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Joe’s keen on getting the divorce sorted out,” the source added.

As we reported in the weeks after their split became public, Joe and Sophie’s divorce battle included disagreements over child custody — and even over where their children should grow up.

The insider then announced: “He would like to get to the altar first, no doubt about it.”

Joe Jonas throws out a first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on June 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both on toxic rebounds?

Sophie’s entanglement with Peregrine Pearson first caught people’s attention in the final months of 2023. It was not long after her divorce filing, but reports said that Joe and Sophie had already been growing apart before that.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree first became a rumored item just a couple of months after that. Fans spotted them together at the Cabo airport over the holidays.

Maybe they’re moving too quickly. But we should keep in mind that two hot, rich, famous people are naturally going to end up in relationships. Rebound or not, these things can happen very naturally.