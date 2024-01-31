Why are trolls mom-shaming Sophie Turner over her new BF?

Late last summer, the world learned that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were divorcing.

The filing actually came a few days after the news broke. What followed was an awkward few weeks in which an attempted celebrity smear campaign backfired.

But now, Sophie has hard-launched a new man, and some folks are coming after her. Why?

Sophie Turner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Does Sophie Turner have a new BF?

Earlier this week, Sophie Turner shared a series of photos to her Instagram page.

The new pics showcase a ski getaway.

We see the gorgeous actress alongside website developer Amadea Kimmins, law associate Rupert Gorst, and British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. That last one is causing quite a stir.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

He may sound like a character from a YA novel, but the 29-year-old Brit is one of the United Kingdom’s most eligible bachelors.

Peregrine is heir to the Cowdray Estate, which is in West Sussex. He will one day have the title of the 5th Viscount Cowdray, with a nine-figure net worth.

He has a business degree, but we won’t hold that against him. And he previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Is Sophie Turner dating Peregrine Pearson?

Going on a group ski trip is hardly a hard launch of a relationship.

However, The Sun previously reported that Sophie and Peregrine were locking lips in Paris. That was months ago.

Plenty of people, including platonic friends, might simply kiss each other all of the time. And a kiss like that could have been a publicity stunt to show her moving on. But was it?

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In that context, this ski trip looks like Sophie is going Instagram official with Peregrine.

That’s not the same thing as confirming their relationship status. She didn’t caption the post “with the new BF and some friends.”

But many fans are taking it to be confirmation. And so, too, are Sophie’s harshest critics.

Sophie Turner attends The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Trolls are coming after Sophie Turner

A number of bizarre comments erupted on social media over the past couple of days. And they’ve been taking aim at Sophie.

You can still find nasty, trolling comments like “be a mom” and “where are your kids” below that set of ski photos.

Simply put, mom-shamers are crawling out of the sewers to suggest that, as a single mother, Sophie can never do anything for herself. And she certainly cannot have a romantic life.

Sophie Turner attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023. (Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

So Sophie Turner has a possible new BF and went on a trip with friends. What is behind this mom-shaming?

This time, it doesn’t sound like some misguided Joe Jonas ally is attempting to badmouth Sophie amidst the divorce.

Unfortunately, this time, it looks like an organic series of comments. Misogyny is a rot within our society, and Instagram comments are where some of the symptoms are most visible.

Sophie Turner attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fortunately, not everyone has brainrot over Sophie and her alleged new BF

Just as there were these grassroots misogynists shaming Sophie for having a life, there are also plenty of defenders.

It’s not just that Sophie has family, a co-parent, and plenty of money for childcare if she wants to go on a ski trip. Because the mom-shamers were only coming for her, and not her ex.

Multiple commenters could not help but observe that no one seems to be shaming Joe for living his life. It’s misogyny.

Sophie Turner speaks onstage as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

“So I just came from scrolling through Joe’s photo comments, and very surprisingly NO ONE is asking about his kids… so weird,” one commenter quipped. “I wonder whyy.”

Another wrote: “Anyone asking where her kids are need to ask themselves if they’d ever ask this question to a man … and the answer is no.”

“Imagine thinking that the days that a mother has off in a 50/50 custody arrangement needs to be spent in a mumu, locked away from the world, knitting and baking cookies,” mocked another commenter. “Touch grass everyone.”