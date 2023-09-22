Sophie Turner Goes on Mommy-Daughter Outing as Joe Jonas Custody Battle Looms

According to Sophie Turner’s lawsuit, Joe Jonas is refusing to return their children to England, their agreed-upon family home.

Obviously, in the wake of their abrupt split and the apparent smear campaign against Sophie (it backfired), there’s a lot going on.

Tensions are high. And this divorce looks poised to get much uglier.

Sophie might not have her children’s passports, but she can spend time out and about with them. And, this week, she did.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023. (Getty)

Just hours after filing her suit in Manhattan court this week, Sophie Turner was out and about with her 3-year-old daughter, Willa.

The adorable mother-daughter duo were smiling and holding hands (when Sophie wasn’t outright carrying Willa) in New York.

Alongside a friend, they stopped by for art supplies at CVS. Willa had a doll with her. And, later that day, Sophie went out to lunch with friends.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Joe and Sophie’s kids don’t often appear in public, but after Joe’s recent media blitz of transparent PR daddy-daughter outings, this wouldn’t be newsworthy.

Except, of course, for the context of Sophie and Joe’s conflict.

Basically, they’ve gotten past the opening salvo of Joe’s team instinctively trying to make Sophie look bad in the press. Now they’re getting to things that truly matter.

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Getty)

Money and children are the two most common ways for an initially amicable split to become acrimonious.

Sure, two people who love — or once loved — each other can go their separate ways as friends. It hurts, but it happens.

Dividing assets can be tricky, but it’s usually less painful for the rich. Kids, though? Even the best custody arrangement, the most ideal family agreement, will cut deeply for both parents.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

According to Sophie’s filing, she and Joe had agreed last year that they would make their family home in England.

They had even searched for and found a home in the English countryside.

That, Sophie’s court documents explain, is why they put up their Miami estate for sale earlier this year.

Sophie Turner speaks onstage as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022. (Getty)

However, it appears that Joe has had a change of heart.

According to Sophie’s complaint, he is refusing to return the children to England or allow them to return with her.

Additionally, she says that he has their passports and refuses to hand them over to her. She filed in court only after his legal team informed her legal team that he was not going to budge on this.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Naturally, most of public opinion is on Sophie’s side. Especially after Joe’s team’s hamfisted PR spree backfired spectacularly.

We can’t say for sure whether the kids would be better off in the US or the UK. Both countries have … a lot of bad stuff going on.

If Joe and Sophie cannot reach an accord, a court will decide where Willa and her toddler sister (whom we know only as “D”) grow up.