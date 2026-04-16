Shannon Elizabeth is Joining OnlyFans on Heels of Divorce Filing

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In the turn of the Millennium, Shannon Elizabeth was one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

The actress, now 52, dazzled in American Pie, and has some of the most iconic lines from Scary Movie.

Now, she’s excited to announce that she’s joining OnlyFans.

She didn’t touch on this particular topic, but fans wonder if the news is related to her recent divorce filing.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon Elizabeth admitted that she’s much more reserved than the iconic characters whom she has portrayed on the big screen. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

She’s launching an OnlyFans!

On Wednesday, April 15, Elizabeth shared the news that she is joining the adult media subscription platform, OnlyFans.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood,” she explained to People. “Where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.”

She teased: “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

According to the actress, she’s been reminded of how meaningful fan interactions can be by making appearances at conventions and through interviews.

“Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career,” Elizabeth expressed. “And how much I’ve missed that energy.”

“OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more,” Elizabeth explained.

She shared that OnlyFans will let her offer “a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows.”

The actress teased: “This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”

She pitched: “This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that.”

Elizabeth also gushed about her excitement, and added that she remains committed to her charitable foundation and also continues to live and work in South Africa.

Actress Shannon Elizabeth dialed in to Australia’s version of The Today Show from South Africa, despite the massive time difference. (Image Credit: NBC Australia)

This comes on the heels of her very quiet divorce

Page Six reports that Elizabeth’s OnlyFans news comes right after she quietly filed to divorce her husband, Simon Borchert.

“The divorce is fresh,” an inside source reported.

“She is freshly single,” the insider detailed.

“And,” the source added, Elizabeth will be “launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning.”

By fresh, they weren’t kidding. Page Six says that she filed the documents to end her marriage on Tuesday.

Officially, Elizabeth has not announced the divorce. Not in a public capacity, at any rate.

However, her Wednesday Facebook post did seem to at least hint at big changes.

“There’s something about the ocean that resets everything,” she pondered.

She wrote about how the ocean “slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters.”

Elizabeth expressed: “Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws, and unconditional love.”

This April 2026 Facebook post by Shannon Elizabeth may hint at her divorce filing that same week. Or it could just be about the ocean. (Image Credit: Facebook)

What’s behind the OnlyFans move?

Streaming has all but killed residuals, tearing the entertainment industry apart as massive companies seem reluctant to pay the workers who made them billions. And divorce is expensive.

Some might cynically say that Elizabeth is joining OnlyFans because she’d like an infusion of money.

That seems likely. This is also the reason for taking just about any other paying job on the planet.

We should note that Denise Richards has also spoken about connecting with fans. She once did it on forums, but social media has done lasting harm to forum sites. Only on OnlyFans, she’s said, does she feel that connection with fans again.

Let’s hope that Elizabeth has as good — and profitable — of an experience on the platform!