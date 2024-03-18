Christine Brown celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day in unusual fashion this year.

She didn’t go out and drink any green beer, not as far as we know, at least.

Instead, the long-time Sister Wives star took to her official Instagram account in order to pay tribute once again to Garrison Brown, the son of Janelle and Kody who tragically took his own life back on March 4.

He was 25 years old.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

On Sunday, the mother of six shared a look at her kitchen counter on social media and wrote as a caption:

“I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously).

“We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving.

“So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick’s Day!”

Christine is especially close with Janelle and played a major role in helping to raise Garrison.

This explains why Christine has penned so many tributes to Garrison over the last two weeks, posting an array of throwback photos a few days ago, for example.

“I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives,” wrote Christine at the time.

The mother of six also added the following hashtags #alwaysmissingyou #tellyourstory #filmnegative.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

As previously references, Garrison was found dead of an apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Police have confirmed tat Garrison’s 22-year-old brother, Gabriel, discovered his corpse after agreeing to check on Garrison in the wake of a troubling text message sent by the late reality star.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” read this text, which was sent to a number of acquaintances.

Janelle reached out to her children after seeing it and Gabriel volunteered to go see if his brother was okay.

Horribly, we now know the answer to that question.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Said Janelle and Kody Brown in a joint message after their worst nightmare came true:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

On March 8, Christine shared a heartfelt Instagram post that remembered the late son of Janelle and Kody as a lovely individual and a great sibling to her daughter, Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine wrote alongside a clip of the flowerbed’s building process.

“We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

On , meanwhile, the Browns reunited to grieve the loss of their son in one of the first, full-family gatherings in years.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Wrote Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, after the Garrison Brown funeral

“The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously not longer in pain or hurting or sad ‘cause he’s in a better place. At least, I hope he’s in a better place…

“The other bright side is I’ve got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that.”

Amen.

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.