Kristin Cavallari is showing off the bond between boyfriend Mark Estes and her son.

In early 2024, Kristin Cavallari introduced her young, hot boyfriend to the world.

Before she ever went public with her tattooed twunk, she introduced him to her kids.

Clearly, there’s a rapport there … and Kristin is excitedly sharing that with her fans.

Kristin Cavallari hosts 21Seeds Infused Tequila Cookbook Club Launch at Casita Hollywood on November 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes are serious

Even before their first date, 24-year-old hottie Mark Estes met 37-year-old television personality and designer’s children.

Kristin shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler: 11-year-old Camden, 9-year-old Jaxon, and 8-year-old Saylor.

On Sunday, March 17, the The Hills alum took to her Instagram Story to show off how well Mark gets along with at least one of her kids. He’s more than just a boy toy!

Kristin Cavallari attends the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

In her Instagram Story, Kristin shared a now-deleted photo of boyfriend Mark Estes walking with her son.

Fans aren’t sure which of her sons is in the photograph. It appears that Kristin snapped the pic from a few yards behind the two. And she didn’t include a caption.

However, it appears that Kristin’s son and Mark are having an animated, enthusiastic conversation of some kind. Clearly, she felt that the heartwarming snap was worth sharing.

Things seem to be going well for Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes

Kristin revealed that she and Mark were dating at the end of February. The two began to speak back in December of 2023 — but it was, initially, professional.

By the time that they went public, he’d already met her kids. In fact, they met before she and Mark went on their first date — which might explain the easy rapport that she showed off on social media.

She has since detailed how she and her hunky young boyfriend met. It turns out that she “met” him when she spotted him on TikTok with his crew, The Montana Boyz.

To be clear, it’s not that Kristin spotted a dreamy 24-year-old with arm tattoos and Heath Ledger dimples and decided to just order him delivered to her house.

She received a DM from someone in his group (we’d love to understand more about what led to that) and ended up inviting The Montana Boyz onto her podcast.

That’s when she and Mark hit things off. Which makes a lot of sense if you’ve seen either of these gorgeous human beings.

Should he have already met her kids?

Every romance is different. And children also vary widely.

Conventional wisdom says that children shouldn’t meet a new partner right away. For kids, it can be a much bigger deal than it is for their parent who’s dating — and no longer seeing the adult can feel like abandonment.

But sometimes, people start off as family friends, coworkers, or podcast guests before anybody’s dating anyone. It’s pretty normal for kids to meet them under those circumstances.